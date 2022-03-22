The India Women’s Cricket Team has kept its hopes of a semi-final spot alive after defeating Bangladesh by 110 runs in this year’s edition of the ICC women’s World Cup. In the match held on 22 March at Seddon Park, Hamilton, the Mitahali Raj-led side registered their third victory in the tournament and bowled out Bangladesh for 119 only.

India won the toss and elected to bat first. The Mithali Raj-led side began well with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma steadily building an opening partnership of 74 runs. However, Bangladesh scalped three wickets in quick succession, including that of skipper Mithali Raj, making the Indian batting line-up look shaky at 74/3 in 15.4 overs.

However, Yastika Bhatia’s half century helped India put up a total of 229 on the scoreboard.

Bangladesh needed to score 230 runs in 50 overs to win the match. However, the team failed to hold their own against the superb bowling line-up of Sneh Rana, Juhlan Goswami and Pooja Vastrakar.

Rana finished her spell with 4/30 in 10 overs. The spinner was crucial in helping limit Bangladesh to the paltry score of 119. The team was bowled out in 40.3 overs only.

With this victory, India have reached the third spot on the points table. The team has gained six points in the six games they have played so far.

Twitter praised the India Women's team for their splendid performance in the game. Here are some of the congratulatory tweets:

The Twitter account of the ICC Cricket World Cup hailed the "magnificent" victory by the Indian team.

BCCI Women praised the team's performance in the match and also congratulated Yastika Bhatia, who notched her second-half century in the game. For her splendid performance, the southpaw was awarded the Player of the Match.

Former cricketer Reema Malhotra praised the Indian Women’s team, calling their match an “all round performance to cherish” and stated that the victory would benefit the side on the points table as well.

Wasim Jaffer praised the team and commented that their World Cup dream lives on after this victory.

Robin Uthappa also praised the India Women’s team and urged them to keep their momentum going.

Majumdar called the game a “big boost” to the Indian Women’s team.

IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad also congratulated the Women in Blue on their big victory.

India is set to face South Africa next in the World Cup on 27 March.

