Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Australia remain unbeaten on way to seventh title

Christchurch: Alyssa Healy produced a milestone innings in a tournament that may be transformative for women’s cricket as Australia beat England by 71 runs on Sunday to win the Women’s Cricket World Cup for the seventh time.

Healy struck 170 from 138 balls as Australia reached 356-5 to toss aside any notions that women’s limited-overs cricket is in any way staid or lacking in spectacle.

Nat Sciver then produced an innings of almost equal quality, reaching a century from 90 balls to give hope to what seemed a hopeless England run chase. Sciver was 148 not out when England’s last wicket fell at 285 in the 44th over. While she was at the crease, Australia’s total seemed attainable.

Healy’s was the highest and Sciver’s the third highest individual scores in a men’s or women’s ICC World Cup that made clear this final was one of the best ever in a cricket World Cup.

More than 86,000 fans attended when Healy made 75 from 39 balls as Australia beat India in the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup in March 2020.

The crowd was much smaller this time but still near capacity at Hagley Oval and the ripples of Sunday’s match may radiate wide as women’s cricket grows and its move towards equality with the men's game gains pace.

The women and young girls who wore the jerseys of their favorite players or clamored for autographs at the final were only a small indication of the new generation this World Cup, broadcast to an unprecedented global audience, may have inspired.

#TeamAustralia win by 71 runs, and are crowned world champions for a record-extending seventh time!#TeamEngland are bowled out for 285, with Nat Sciver remaining unbeaten on 148#CWC22 #AUSvENG LIVE: https://t.co/09PQvGuNzt pic.twitter.com/4SP72AKdZ9 — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) April 3, 2022

Stuff of dreams ✨ A seventh ICC Women's Cricket World Cup title for Australia #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/dN2s9Xh5Y2 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) April 3, 2022

Australia win #CWC22. A brilliant performance from them. A heartbreaking end to our campaign, but what a journey. We are so proud of this team and everything they do for the game. pic.twitter.com/6QHyNS8N27 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 3, 2022

World champions! Congratulations to our Australian Women's Cricket Team on a seventh ODI World Cup title. A huge shoutout to all teams for an outstanding tournament played in great spirit https://t.co/EUANFwh5FU — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) April 3, 2022

Absolutely brilliant from Sciver but in the end Australia just far too good. There are no weaknesses in that side and now they have the trophy they’ve desperately wanted since 2017. #CWC2022 — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) April 3, 2022

In awe of this @AusWomenCricket team. Now WC champions. Always play with a smile to add to their insane skill. Could not be prouder to support them. ❤️ — Ed Cowan (@eddiecowan) April 3, 2022

mahela jayawardene has competition now for the best hundred in a losing cause in a world cup final #CWC22 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 3, 2022

Massively feeling for Sciver but well deserved Australia. T20 and ODI World Cup winners - with 3 players missing we now start talking about them as the greatest of all time #CWC22 — Isa Guha (@isaguha) April 3, 2022

Winners in Women's ODI World Cup history: 1973 - England

1978 - Australia

1982 - Australia

1988 - Australia

1993 - England

1997 - Australia

2000 - New Zealand

2005 - Australia

2009 - England

2013 - Australia

2017 - England

2022 - Australia — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 3, 2022

Congratulations to @AusWomenCricket for winning yet another World Cup. Now sit the next few out, you've earned it Commiserations to England, well fought @natsciver This was a highly entertaining event, well done to @ICC and all involved. #CWC22 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 3, 2022

All told superlative performance by Aus women, winning WC final by wide margin and remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 3, 2022

Congratulations Australian women team for being a truly dominating force throughout the #CWC22 . #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/zF2P6bBVWy — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) April 3, 2022

So the Australian women held their nerve to go through undefeated, an outstanding achievement. They seemed to have so many options with the ball and especially the bat. And recognition too of NZ’s excellent planning and staging of this highly entertaining event. — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) April 3, 2022

Healy helped demonstrate how far the women’s game has come since England won the first World Cup in 1973 when the players wore white pleated skirts and knee socks and the seven competing teams included Young England and an International XI.

Through 31 matches over 30 days the 2022 tournament produced cricket of the highest caliber, with 11 centuries, four innings of 300 or more and many thrilling finishes in the final over.

(with inputs from AP)

