Women’s cricket may soon get a new tournament — T20 Champions League. Members from the three of the biggest boards: the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA), are in talks to launch the women’s Champions League next year.

The senior members of the boards from three countries, reportedly, have been discussing the prospects of the league over their meetings at the World Test Championship final in The Oval last month and the Ashes opener at the Lord’s.

A CA representative was quoted as confirming the discussions by Australian newspaper The Age. However, he didn’t comment any further.

This comes after the success of the Women’s Premier League in India earlier this year. The BCCI sold the broadcasting rights to Viacom18 for $ 116.5 million for the first five years. Also, there have been similar successful, women’s T20 leagues in England and Australia: The Hundred and Women’s Big Bash League.

The three boards will share the broadcast rights revenue, just like they did for the men’s Champions League in 2008. Although it was sold for $1 billion to Star Sports, it had to be called off after just six editions owing to its unpopularity with the viewers. Its revival is also not under consideration between the boards.

The women’s T20 cricket has picked up in the last few years as seen in the 2020 and 2023 World Cups. Both tournaments saw huge crowds being treated to high-quality cricket.

The three boards are considering starting the tournament with the top teams from their own leagues, but there is a possibility of teams from other leagues being taken in the later editions.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.