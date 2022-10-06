Thailand women’s cricket team scripted history on Thursday when the minnows defeated Pakistn by four wickets during Women’s Asia Cup 2022 in Sylhet. Natthankan Chantham starred for her side with a 51-ball 61 in a low-scoring thriller as the Thai won the round-robin encounter with a ball to spare.

Batting first, Pakistan could only manage a 116/5 in 20 overs following a disciplined performance from their rivals. Sornnarin Tippoch was pick among the bowlers with a spell of 2/20 while Pak opener Sidra Ameen scored a 64-ball 56 while rest of the batting order failed to make significant contribution.

The sheer happiness after scoring those winning runs ✨The Thailand🇹🇭 Team won our hearts and the match today@ThailandCricket #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #WomensAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/atJwwG7wfh — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 6, 2022

Chasing, Thai were off to a good start as star of the match Chantham and her opening partner Nannapat Koncharoenkai (13) added 40 runs for the first wicket. Tuba Hasan brought Pakistan back in the game with two wickets in the ninth over {Koncharoenkai and Chanida Sutthiruang (0)} but Chantham had another crucial 40-run stand with captain Naruemol Chaiwai (17) to keep the Thai chase on the track.

Chaiwai’s departure in the 16th over triggered a late batting collapse with four wickets falling within 23 runs. This also crucially included the wicket of Chantham, whose innings was folded in the penultimate over by Nida Dar.

Chantham’s dismissal setup the match for a perfect photo-finish with 10 runs needed off the last over. And it was tailender Rosenan Kanoh with 5-ball 9 cameo that took Thailand to a historic victory as she shot Diana Beg for seven runs, including a boundary, off the last three deliveries to seal the game.

Prior to this win, Thailand’s biggest win came against Sri Lanka in the same tournament in 2018 as they defeated the island nation by four wickets as well in Kuala Lumpur. They also had a sniff at beating Pakistan earlier at the T20 World Cup 2020 when they post a huge 150/3 before the match was washed out.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.