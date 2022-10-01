Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Women's Asia Cup, India vs Sri Lanka Highlights: India start with a convincing 41-run win

India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE (t20)

India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women At Sylhet District Stadium, Sylhet, 01 October, 2022

01 October, 2022
Starts 13:00 (IST)
Match Ended
India Women

India Women

150/6 (20.0 ov)

Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lanka Women

109/10 (18.2 ov)

India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs

150/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.5 109/10 (18.2 ov) - R/R 5.95

India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs

Inoka Ranaweera - 0

Achini Kulasuriya - 1

Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Inoka Ranaweera not out 1 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Deepti Sharma 4 0 15 2
Dayalan Hemalatha 2.2 0 15 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 109/10 (18.2)

1 (1) R/R: 1

Achini Kulasuriya 1(4) S.R (25)

st Richa Ghosh b Dayalan Hemalatha

Women's Asia Cup, IND vs SL Highlights: India emerged comfortable winners over Sri Lanka in Sylhest.

File image of Harmanpreet Kur. Twitter @ICC

Toss update: Sri Lanka women won the toss and opted to field in their women’s Asia Cup 2022 league stage match against India women in Sylhet on Saturday.

Harmanpreet Kaur -led India will look for a winning start to the tournament, where they will face arch-rivals Pakistan in a marquee contest on 7 October. The other teams they will face are Malaysia, UAE, Bangladesh and Thailand, before the tournament proceeds with semi-finals and the final, with the title clash taking place on 10 October.

Playing XI:

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani(wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana,  Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

With PTI inputs 

Updated Date: October 01, 2022 16:33:58 IST

