Toss update: Sri Lanka women won the toss and opted to field in their women’s Asia Cup 2022 league stage match against India women in Sylhet on Saturday.

Harmanpreet Kaur -led India will look for a winning start to the tournament, where they will face arch-rivals Pakistan in a marquee contest on 7 October. The other teams they will face are Malaysia, UAE, Bangladesh and Thailand, before the tournament proceeds with semi-finals and the final, with the title clash taking place on 10 October.

Playing XI:

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani(wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

With PTI inputs