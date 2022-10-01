India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs
|India Women
|Sri Lanka Women
|150/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.5
|109/10 (18.2 ov) - R/R 5.95
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Inoka Ranaweera
|not out
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Deepti Sharma
|4
|0
|15
|2
|Dayalan Hemalatha
|2.2
|0
|15
|3
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 109/10 (18.2)
|
1 (1) R/R: 1
Inoka Ranaweera 0(2)
Achini Kulasuriya 1(4)
|
Achini Kulasuriya 1(4) S.R (25)
st Richa Ghosh b Dayalan Hemalatha
Women's Asia Cup, IND vs SL Highlights: India emerged comfortable winners over Sri Lanka in Sylhest.
Toss update: Sri Lanka women won the toss and opted to field in their women’s Asia Cup 2022 league stage match against India women in Sylhet on Saturday.
Harmanpreet Kaur -led India will look for a winning start to the tournament, where they will face arch-rivals Pakistan in a marquee contest on 7 October. The other teams they will face are Malaysia, UAE, Bangladesh and Thailand, before the tournament proceeds with semi-finals and the final, with the title clash taking place on 10 October.
Playing XI:
Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani(wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.
India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.
Rodrigues smashed a career-best 76 as India began their Asia Cup campaign with a clinical 41-run win over Sri Lanka in Sylhet.