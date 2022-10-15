Women’s Asia Cup Final: Renuka Singh’s 3/5 dismantles Sri Lanka, post mere 65 runs

India pacer Renuka Singh was once again at her lethal best on Saturday as her destructive spell of 3/5 from three overs broke the backbone of the Sri Lankan batting order in the Women’s Asia Cup final in Sylhet on Saturday.

Sri Lanka were restricted to an underwhelming 65/9 as a result of the carnage led by Renuka’s standout spell. The Lankans had opted to bat at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium after skipper Chamari Athapaththu won the toss.

Athapaththu, who also opens for her side, collecting a boundary off Renuka off the final delivery of the latter’s first over. In her following over, however, it was all Renuka as she accounted for Harshitha Samarawickrama (1) and Hasini Perera’s (0) wickets in a space of three deliveries. Samarawickrama was caught-behind while Perera offering Smriti Mandhana a simple catch to depart for a golden duck.

The two dismissals were separated by the run out of Anushka Sanjeewani (2), completing a team hat-trick for the Women in Blue.

Renuka Singh in the Powerplay in the Asia Cup final: 1st over: 0,0,0,0,0,4

2nd over: 0,0,W,W,W,Wd,0

3rd over: 0,W,0,0,0,0 Truly a superstar in Women’s cricket. pic.twitter.com/bjoJJpMDZ8 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 15, 2022

The Shimla native would then rattle the furniture in her third over to send Kavisha Dilhari back to the hut for 1, collecting her third wicket and reducing the Lankans to 16/5.

Besides Renuka, spinners Sneh Rana (2/13) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/16) also played their part in restricting the Sri Lankan batting lineup, doing well to keep Athapaththu’s side well short of the three-figure mark in the remainder of the innings.

Team India were then off to a confident start in the run chase, racing away to 25/0 in three overs and closing in on their seventh Asian title in eight editions.

