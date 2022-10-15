Women’s Asia Cup Final: ‘Convincing and comprehensive’, India earn widespread praise after beating Sri Lanka

After getting stunned by Bangladesh four years ago in Kuala Lumpur, India were back in business at the Women’s Asia Cup as they thoroughly outplayed Sri Lanka in the final in Sylhet on Saturday to win their seventh continental title in eight editions.

The Women in Blue restricted Sri Lanka to a sub-par 65/9 after the Lankans won the toss, and skipper Chamari Athapaththu opted to bat, with Renuka Singh leading the way among the Indian bowlers with a superb spell of 3-1-5-3. Renuka, who was later adjudged the ‘Player of the Final’, was ably supported by the spin-bowling duo of Sneh Rana (2/13) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/16).

Though they suffered a hiccup with the dismissals of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues in quick succession, opener Smriti Mandhana’s blazing 51 not out off just 25 deliveries ensured the Women in Blue cruised home comfortably with nearly 12 overs to spare.

India’s clinical victory in the final and a near flawless campaign in the continental tournament became a cause for celebration for many on social media. Here we take at a select few reactions from Cricket Twitter:

Champions of Asia Congratulations on winning the Asia Cup @BCCIWomen To win 7 out of the last 8 Asia cups is absolute domination #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022Final pic.twitter.com/7pTYYoRxhW — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 15, 2022

What a dominating performance

Congratulations to the pic.twitter.com/b6ArZHIXZg — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) October 15, 2022

As emphatic a win as there can be. #AsiaCup. Now to find a new peak. 2023 is very exciting for women’s cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 15, 2022

Crushing win for India in the #AsiaCupWomen final – for SL, just to reach the final was a fine achievement, especially with Chamari so badly out of form..I definitely wouldn’t be too hard on them. Pak and Thailand too had a good tournament #INDWvSLW — Hemant (@hemantbuch) October 15, 2022

Not me bawling my eyes out seeing the Indian Women’s team win the Asia Cup. This group of players ❤️ — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) October 15, 2022

