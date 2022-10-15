Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Women’s Asia Cup Final: ‘Convincing and comprehensive’, India earn widespread praise after beating Sri Lanka

India restricted Sri Lanka to a sub-par 65/9 before chasing the target down with eight wickets and 69 balls to spare to win their seventh Asian title.

India won the Women's Asia Cup for a seventh time after beating Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final in Sylhet on Saturday. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

After getting stunned by Bangladesh four years ago in Kuala Lumpur, India were back in business at the Women’s Asia Cup as they thoroughly outplayed Sri Lanka in the final in Sylhet on Saturday to win their seventh continental title in eight editions.

The Women in Blue restricted Sri Lanka to a sub-par 65/9 after the Lankans won the toss, and skipper Chamari Athapaththu opted to bat, with Renuka Singh leading the way among the Indian bowlers with a superb spell of 3-1-5-3. Renuka, who was later adjudged the ‘Player of the Final’, was ably supported by the spin-bowling duo of Sneh Rana (2/13) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/16).

Though they suffered a hiccup with the dismissals of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues in quick succession, opener Smriti Mandhana’s blazing 51 not out off just 25 deliveries ensured the Women in Blue cruised home comfortably with nearly 12 overs to spare.

India's clinical victory in the final and a near flawless campaign in the continental tournament became a cause for celebration for many on social media.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: October 15, 2022 17:34:55 IST

