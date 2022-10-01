Women's Asia Cup: 'Back with a bang!', Twitterati hails Jemimah Rodrigues as India hammer Sri Lanka

Even as the cricketing world continued to debate over Deepti Sharma’s run out of Charlie Dean at Lord’s and its violation of the supposed “Spirit of Cricket”, the Indian cricket team on Saturday showed it had put the controversy far behind with a clinical start to their Women’s Asia Cup campaign.

Six-time champions India, who were stopped on their tracks in their pursuit of a seventh title on the trot by Bangladesh four years ago, produced an all-round performance against Sri Lanka, thrashing Chamari Athapaththu’s team by 41 runs.

Sri Lanka had their moments; Sugandika Kumari and Oshadika Ranasinghe struck early, removing openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma inside four overs as the Women in Blue were reduced to 23/2. Player of the Match Jemimah Rodrigues’ 76 then helped bring the side back on their feet and post a competitive 150/6 on the board.

The Indian bowling unit, however, barely gave the opposition a chance as the Lankans kept losing wickets at regular intervals, with Hasini Perera (30) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (26) the only batters producing useful contributions.

Defending champions Bangladesh too got off to a dominant start by thrashing Thailand by nine wickets after bundling them out for 82.

India face Malaysia on Monday in their next encounter in the continental tournament.

Here’s how fans and experts on social media reacted to India’s performance against Sri Lanka:

Good start at the Asia Cup. The return of Jemimah Rodrigues makes it a strong top 4. Looking forward now to Shafali Verma regaining form. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 1, 2022

💥 Look who is back with a bang! 👊 Jemimah has kept the scoreboard ticking after the fall of two early wickets. 📸 AP • #INDvSL #WomensAsiaCup #AsiaCup2022 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/jlNC0L6mJE — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) October 1, 2022

POS @JemiRodrigues‘s superb knock of 76 gives India a 41 run win HUM JEET GAAAAAAYYEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE, HUM JEET GAYE!!!!!!!!!!!! #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022 #Lagaan — North Stand Gang – Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) October 1, 2022

Jemimah’s extra cover driving is a thing of beauty! Top-quality strokeplay all the way! #INDvSL — Soorya Sesha (@sooryasesha7) October 1, 2022

