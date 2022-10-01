Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Women's Asia Cup: 'Back with a bang!', Twitterati hails Jemimah Rodrigues as India hammer Sri Lanka

Cricket

Rodrigues smashed a career-best 76 as India began their Asia Cup campaign with a clinical 41-run win over Sri Lanka in Sylhet.

Jemimah Rodrigues bats during India's opening game of the 2022 Women's Asia Cup against Bangladesh in Sylhet. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

Even as the cricketing world continued to debate over Deepti Sharma’s run out of Charlie Dean at Lord’s and its violation of the supposed “Spirit of Cricket”, the Indian cricket team on Saturday showed it had put the controversy far behind with a clinical start to their Women’s Asia Cup campaign.

Six-time champions India, who were stopped on their tracks in their pursuit of a seventh title on the trot by Bangladesh four years ago, produced an all-round performance against Sri Lanka, thrashing Chamari Athapaththu’s team by 41 runs.

Sri Lanka had their moments; Sugandika Kumari and Oshadika Ranasinghe struck early, removing openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma inside four overs as the Women in Blue were reduced to 23/2. Player of the Match Jemimah Rodrigues’ 76 then helped bring the side back on their feet and post a competitive 150/6 on the board.

The Indian bowling unit, however, barely gave the opposition a chance as the Lankans kept losing wickets at regular intervals, with Hasini Perera (30) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (26) the only batters producing useful contributions.

Defending champions Bangladesh too got off to a dominant start by thrashing Thailand by nine wickets after bundling them out for 82.

India face Malaysia on Monday in their next encounter in the continental tournament.

Here’s how fans and experts on social media reacted to India’s performance against Sri Lanka:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: October 01, 2022 17:24:00 IST

