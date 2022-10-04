Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Women's Asia Cup 2022, IND vs UAE Highlights: India wallop UAE by 104 runs for third straight win

Cricket

India Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women LIVE SCORE (t20)

India Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women At Sylhet District Stadium, Sylhet, 04 October, 2022

04 October, 2022
Starts 13:00 (IST)
Match Ended
India Women

India Women

178/5 (20.0 ov)

Match 8
United Arab Emirates Women

United Arab Emirates Women

74/4 (20.0 ov)

India Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 104 runs

Women's Asia Cup 2022, IND vs UAE Highlights: India wallop UAE by 104 runs for third straight win

Women's Asia Cup 2022: India restricted UAE to 74/4 in 20 overs, having scored 178 runs for their third straight win in the tournament.

Women's Asia Cup 2022, IND vs UAE Highlights: India wallop UAE by 104 runs for third straight win

Sabbhineni Meghana, replacing Smriti Mandhana in the XI, shared a 116-run opening stand with Shafali Verma during match against Malaysia. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

Women’s Asia Cup, India vs UAE: India women’s cricket team are all set to lock horns with the United Arab Emirates in their third Asia Cup 2022 encounter at the Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet on Tuesday. The Women in Blue will be aiming to build on their winning run as they registered victories against Sri Lanka in their opener, and then followed it up with victory against Malaysia.

On the other hand, UAE began their campaign with a defeat against Sri Lanka in their opener and face India in their second match.

In their last game, Sabbhineni Meghana struck her maiden T20I fifty and shared a 116-run opening stand with Shafali Verma, the highest partnership in the tournament till now, to set the base for India beating Malaysia by 30 runs via DLS method in the rain-affected match.

The win on Monday was also India’s second successive victory in the league stage of the tournament, standing on par with Pakistan in points. But due to Pakistan having a superior net run rate, the Harmanpreet-Kaur-led side is second on the points table behind them.

Talking about the UAE, which is led by Chaya Mughal, lost their opening encounter against Sri Lanka by 11 runs (DSL method), despite producing good show in the bowling department. However, the batting line-up fell like a deck of cards, with the scorecard reading 54/7 after 11 overs, post which the rain Gods decided to bring the game to a halt for further proceedings.

It is worth noting that India and UAE will face each other for the first time ever in Women’s International Cricket.

Updated Date: October 04, 2022 16:29:28 IST

