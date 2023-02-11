India will kickstart their journey in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with a much-anticipated battle against arch-rivals Pakistan. The Group B match is slated to be held on Sunday at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side went quite close to the title in the previous edition. But in the end, they endured a thumping defeat against Australia in the final. On the other hand, Pakistan, even after appearing in all seven editions, have not yet advanced to the knockouts. A victory against powerhouse India will help them gather much confidence.

Apart from India and Pakistan, the other teams of Group B include England, Ireland and West Indies. While only the top two teams will enter the semi-finals, the result of each match counts. Hence, both teams will try to pull off a promising start to the competition in an effort to put themselves in a comfortable position.

Looking at their previous records, India will start a step forward as they have been superior so far against their rivals. The two teams have encountered each other 13 times in the 20-over format. Among them, the Women in Blue have registered victory on 10 occasions while Pakistan have won the remaining three games. However, in their latest clash in the Asia Cup last year, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. failed to chase down a competitive target of 138 runs in 20 overs, losing the match by 13 runs.

As their final preparation ahead of the showpiece event, Pakistan toured Australia to play a limited-over series. Among three T20Is there, the Asian unit could not win a single game and lost the series 2-0 with one match being washed out due to rain. India, in their latest assignment, featured in a tri-series against South Africa and West Indies. Though they performed well in the series, the India women fell short of the Proteas in the final match.

All you need to know about the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group B match between India and Pakistan:

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group B match between India and Pakistan be held?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group B match between India and Pakistan will be held at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

When will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group B match between India and Pakistan be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group B match between India and Pakistan will begin on 12 February, Sunday.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group B match between India and Pakistan begin?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group B match between India and Pakistan will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group B match between India and Pakistan Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group B match between India and Pakistan will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the same will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar Mobile App and Website.

Full Squads:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Pakistan Women: Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Aimen Anwar, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.

