Team India will aim to seal their qualification for the T20 World Cup 2023 semi-finals when they take on Ireland in their final group game on Monday.

The Women in Blue began their quest for a maiden ICC title by pulling off consecutive successful chases — against arch-rivals Pakistan and former champions West Indies, by seven and six wickets respectively.

India would’ve backed themselves to complete a hat-trick of successful chases when skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opted to field against inaugural T20 world champions England.

Heather Knight’s side, though, emerged triumphant on Saturday, thanks to Nat Sciver-Brunt’s fighting half-century (50) as well as a disciplined spell from left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone (2/14), with Renuka Singh’s stellar figures of 5/15 and Smriti Mandhana’s 41-ball 52 going in vain.

Ireland, meanwhile, are winless after three games and will hope to spring a surprise against the 2020 runners-up to bow out on a high.

Where will India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup fixture be held?

India vs Ireland in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be held at the St George’s Park, Gqeberha.

When will the India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup game be played?

India vs Ireland in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be played on 20 February (Monday).

What time is the India vs Ireland match in the Women’s T20 World Cup?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group 2 match between India and Ireland will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup fixture?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group 2 match between India and Ireland will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the fixture will be available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. You can also follow live updates on firstpost.com.

Full Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav.

Ireland: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Laura Delany (c), Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Georgina Dempsey, Rachel Delaney, Sophie MacMahon, Shauna Kavanagh

