After easy victories against Pakistan and West Indies, India will be hoping to maintain their winning momentum in their next ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 fixture. But their next game is less likely to be a cakewalk as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit face off against England on Saturday.

Both teams have 4 points to their credit, having won two fixtures each. But England remain at the top of the Group B table due to a higher net-run rate. The Heather-Knight led brigade have dominated both their encounters. England cruised to a 7-wicket win over the West Indies. After that, they dismissed Ireland for just 105 runs in their previous fixture, winning the game by 4 wickets with 34 balls still left.

India have got the better of England thrice in their last five T20I matches and will be hoping to maintain their slight edge and jump to the top rankings table in Group B. The Women in Blue will be relying on players like Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh to get the better of the Three Lions.

Deepti Sharma was the star of the previous contest, scalping 3 wickets for 15 runs. Ghosh, who was part of the U19 Women’s T20 squad that won the title recently, was the highest scorer for the Indian side, smashing 44 runs off 32 deliveries. The wicketkeeper-batter had scored a quickfire 31 against Pakistan in the opener as well.

Here’s all you need to know about ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group B match between India and England.

Where will India vs England Women’s T20 World Cup fixture be held?

India vs England in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be held at the St George’s Park, Gqeberha.

When will the India vs England Women’s T20 World Cup game be played?

India vs England in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be played on 18 February (Saturday).

What time is the India vs England match in the Women’s T20 World Cup?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group B match between India and England will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs England Women’s T20 World Cup fixture?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group B match between India and England will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the fixture will be available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. You can also follow live updates on firstpost.com.

Full Squads:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav.

England Women: Heather Knight (c), Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones, Lauren Winfield-Hill.

