Wishes pour in on social media as legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar turns 48

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most respected and worshipped cricketers in the world. Making his debut against Pakistan when he was just 16, Tendulkar established himself as one of the best players to have played the game of cricket. He went on to smash many batting records during his career.

Having a truckload of runs and laurels to his name, Tendulkar is also hailed for the longevity of his career which was around 24 years.

Born on 24 April, 1973, this man has many names but the ones that stuck to him were Master Blaster and God of Cricket. He will always be remembered for scoring a record 100 international centuries, 49 in ODIs and 51 in Tests. He is one of the only four cricketers to receive the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (in 1997/98) and the only sportsman to receive the highest civilian award of India – Bharat Ratna.

Many credit Tendulkar for revolutionising the game of cricket in India. He became a big brand and his superstar status was unmatched for more than a decade. In 2011, Tendulkar fulfilled his long-cherished dream of winning the World Cup.

So, on his special day, the cricketing world and fans have come together pouring in their love for him on social media.

Former India pace bowler Venkatesh Prasad took to Twitter and posted photos of some of the glorious moments he shared once with Tendulkar.

