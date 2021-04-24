Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Wishes pour in on social media as legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar turns 48

  • FP Trending
  • April 24th, 2021
  • 12:53:23 IST

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most respected and worshipped cricketers in the world. Making his debut against Pakistan when he was just 16, Tendulkar established himself as one of the best players to have played the game of cricket. He went on to smash many batting records during his career.

Having a truckload of runs and laurels to his name, Tendulkar is also hailed for the longevity of his career which was around 24 years.

Born on 24 April, 1973, this man has many names but the ones that stuck to him were Master Blaster and God of Cricket. He will always be remembered for scoring a record 100 international centuries, 49 in ODIs and 51 in Tests. He is one of the only four cricketers to receive the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (in 1997/98) and the only sportsman to receive the highest civilian award of India – Bharat Ratna.

Many credit Tendulkar for revolutionising the game of cricket in India. He became a big brand and his superstar status was unmatched for more than a decade. In 2011, Tendulkar fulfilled his long-cherished dream of winning the World Cup.

So, on his special day, the cricketing world and fans have come together pouring in their love for him on social media.

Former India pace bowler Venkatesh Prasad took to Twitter and posted photos of some of the glorious moments he shared once with Tendulkar. Prasad wrote, "Sach is truth, Sach is life, Sach is the answer, Sach is it”.

Updated Date: April 24, 2021 12:53:23 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

'I love playing Test cricket': England captain Heather Knight delighted by women's Test against India
First Cricket News

'I love playing Test cricket': England captain Heather Knight delighted by women's Test against India

COVID-19 concerns force South Africa's women's cricket team to cut short emerging tour in Bangladesh
First Cricket News

COVID-19 concerns force South Africa's women's cricket team to cut short emerging tour in Bangladesh

South Africa's emerging women's tour of Bangladesh has been cut short with the squad rushing to leave ahead of a flight ban prompted by soaring COVID-19 cases, officials said on Monday.

India to play one-off Test against England women in June, tour to consist of three ODIs, three T20Is
First Cricket News

India to play one-off Test against England women in June, tour to consist of three ODIs, three T20Is

India women last played a Test match in 2014.