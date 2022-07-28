'Windies Whitewashed': Twitter reacts as India beat West Indies by 119 runs, seal series 3-0

Half centuries from openers Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan followed by an emphatic all-round display with the ball powered India to a 119-run win over the West Indies in the third and final ODI in Trinidad. In a match curtailed by rain, West Indies needed to chase down 257 in 36 overs. However, they were bundled out for 137 and suffered a 3-0 whitewash. It was India's 12th consecutive series win over the West Indies.

Earlier in the match, Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bat first. Shubman Gill looked in fine touch during his run-a-ball 98*. However, he was stranded on this score as rain returned for one final time to end India’s innings at 225/3 in 36 overs. With DLS coming into play, West Indies got 257 to chase down in 36 overs.

With the ball, Mohammed Siraj set the tone early with twin strikes in his first over. He sent back Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks with two in-duckers and India were on its way. There was a sort of counter-attack by Shai Hope and Brandon King, but the Indian spinners hit their stride and never allowed the game to slip away from them. While Hope was stumped off a loopy leg-spinner from Yuzvendra Chahal, Brandon King was knocked over by an arm-ball from Axar Patel.

Chahal polished off the lower order with a double strike in the 26th over. Courtesy this superb display with the ball, India recorded their biggest ODI win over the West Indies in the Caribbean.

Shubman Gill was adjudged man of the match and man of the series for his consistent display at the top of the order. "It was bittersweet, I was expecting to get 100. It was not under my control as it rained, but I was happy with my innings. I was disappointed with how I got out in the first two matches, I tried to rotate strike," he said at the end of the match.

