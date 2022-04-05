'Will always love and miss you': Rishabh Pant pens emotional message for late father

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant paid an emotional tribute to his late father Rajendra Pant recently through an Instagram post. The India wicketkeeper-batter lost his father in 2017, who had played an active role in Pant’s cricketing journey.

A day after an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match between the Capitals and Gujarat Titans (GT), Pant remembered his father and shared a moving post on Sunday (3 April). In the post, Pant recalled how his dad loved and accepted him for his choices in life.

“He loved me for who I was and accepted me for who I was striving to become," the post on Pant’s account read. "Dads are strong for a reason. Their strength gives us a sense of protection," it added.

Pant further wrote, "I know you will continue to protect me."

He ended his small post by thanking his father for being his dad and mentioned that he will always love and miss him.

Check the post here:



According to reports, Pant’s father died in his sleep in Roorkee due to a cardiac arrest in 2017. Two days after his father’s demise, Pant played for his IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) wherein he scored a gritty fifty to take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He made 57 runs from 36 balls which included four sixes and three fours in the innings.

After Pant’s moving post went viral, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer Suresh Raina reacted to it.

Meanwhile, in the 15th edition of IPL, Delhi Capitals defeated the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their season opener while they lost to newcomer Gujarat Titans last week by 14 runs.

DC will next lock horns with another newcomer Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Thursday (7 April).

