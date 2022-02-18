'Will always be in my memory': Sachin Tendulkar recalls 'priceless' gift from Virat Kohli

Sachin Tendulkar’s retirement in 2013 is still fresh in the minds of all his fans. The legendary batter remains an inspiration not just for millions of budding cricketers globally, but also his younger teammates, chief among them former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.
In a recent chat with American journalist Graham Bensinger, Tendulkar talked about an incredibly emotional gift that he received from the former Indian skipper on his retirement. The Master Blaster stated that he ultimately returned the gift to Kohli.
The former cricketer narrated that the conversation took place while he was sitting in the dressing room emotional over retiring from the Indian team.
"Virat had come to me and Virat gave me the sacred thread that his father had given him,” he said.
The Master Blaster recalled that Kohli explained the choice behind his gift. The former skipper stated that the thread given to him by his late father was the most precious thing he had.
“I couldn't give you anything more valuable and I just want you know how much you have inspired me and what you mean to all of us," Kohli had said in an earlier interview with Bensinger, snippets of which were included in the recent clip.
Tendulkar revealed that he ultimately gave back the gift to Kohli and explained to it that the thread was “priceless” and should remain with him until his final breath. Tendulkar also said that the whole conversation was “an emotional moment, something that will always be there in my memory."
