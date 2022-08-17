The West Indies will take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series starting Wednesday, 17 August, at the Kensington Oval stadium in Barbados. New Zealand named a full-strength squad for their ODI series, with as many as six senior players returning after being rested from the tour of Europe.

New Zealand’s mainstay Kane Williamson returned to the side for the T20I series after a long hiatus and will continue to lead the Black Caps in the 50-over format.

The West Indies side features many of their young talents for the one-dayers. After being included in the T20Is, Shimron Hetmyer has been named in the ODI set-up too. Guyanese all-rounder Kevin Sinclair, who is yet to make his ODI debut, has also been named in the side.

New Zealand secured the recently concluded T20I series 2-1. The Caribbean side redeemed themselves in the final T20I and avoided a 3-0 humiliation. New Zealand struggled to replicate its first two triumphs when they had good starts and established partnerships around Williamson.

The bold move to rest skipper Nicholas Pooran paid off as West Indies struck a winning formula at last. Stand-in skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to field first. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein then scalped 2 wickets for 28 runs in his debut, while all-rounder Odean Smith finished with career-best figures of 3 for 29. The Kiwis were restricted to 145 for 7 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Openers Brandon King and Shamarh Brooks then stitched up a 102-run opening stand. The skipper then came in and provided the finishing touches to seal the deal for the hosts.

New Zealand will now look to bag the ODI series as well, but it won’t be a walk in the park as the rejuvenated West Indies have managed to find their feet in the campaign. Pooran will be back to lead the side, but can he continue the winning performance? Only time will tell.

WI vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Captain: Kane Williamson

Vice-Captain: Mitchell Santner

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Tom Latham

Batsmen: Brandon King, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ) Possible Starting XIs:

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul

New Zealand: Martin Guptil, Tom Latham (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

