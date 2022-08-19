West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

West Indies have pulled off a strong start to their three-match One Day International series against New Zealand. The host showed their dominance in each department to clinch a comfortable 5-wicket victory over the visitors on Wednesday. The second ODI between West Indies and New Zealand is scheduled to be held tomorrow at the Kensington Oval, Barbados at 11:30 PM IST. The Black Caps’ batters have failed miserably in the first match leading the side to get restricted at 190 runs on the board. The hosts had the job done with 11 overs left to spare in their innings.

The New Zealand openers started well but failed to remain alive on the pitch longer. The fiery attacks of Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph took them four-man down when the side was reeling at 88 runs. The remaining batters tried to accelerate the innings but fell victim to Jason Holder and Kevin Sinclair. Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph picked up three wickets each while Jason Holder got a couple of scalps to his name.

In reply, New Zealand tried to put some pressure on the Caribbean brigade as Trent Boult and Tim Southee sent both of the openers early to the hut. Then, Shamarh Brooks came out of the shell and registered a match-winning knock of 79 runs off 9 deliveries. As half of the job was already done, the rest of the unit contributed accordingly to the score sheet, helping them to wrap up early with a loss of just 5 wickets.

West Indies vs New Zealand Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Martin Guptill

Vice-Captain: Mitchell Santner

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Shamarh Brooks, Kane Williamson, Kyle Mayers, Martin Guptill

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Tom Latham

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult, Alzarri Joseph

Predicted Playing 11s:

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Kevin Sinclair.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.