Why Zimbabwe tour is crucial for both KL Rahul and Team India

The three-match ODI series between India and hosts Zimbabwe, which is scheduled to commence from 18 August, might not garner much attention, but it is going to be a litmus test for KL Rahul, who is returning to international arena after a long gap. The T20 World Cup is the assignment of immediate concern for the Rohit Sharma-led unit, but the management would have an eye on 2023 ODI World Cup and tours like Zimbabwe will only help the selectors have the pool ready when the quadrennial showpiece nears.

Focus on KL Rahul as a batter

Prolific India batter Rahul has been out of action for quite some time due to injury and health issues. He was last seen in action during IPL 2022 Eliminator on May 25 and after that, he was forced to miss India’s five-match T20I series at home against South Africa in June due to a right groin injury, which he suffered on the eve of the first match in New Delhi. Later, Rahul got infected with Covid-19 soon before he was to board the flight to the Caribbean for the T20 series.

Given the current scenario, it won’t be easy for Rahul to stake his claim back to Team India as in his absence, Suryakumar Yadav impressed management with his consistency with the willow and with that, the Mumbai batter also threw his hat in the ring for top-of-the-order batting position in the Indian line-up.

Hence, the Zimbabwe series serves as an opportunity for Rahul to make a convincing and solid case for his batting spot (especially as an opener) and force Team India management to bet on him in the upcoming Asia Cup and even the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will begin in October.

Focus on KL Rahul as a captain

Interestingly, Rahul not only made it to the India squad for the Zimbabwe series at the last minute but also replaced Shikhar Dhawan as captain of the unit. During Rahul’s time away from the game, the Indian think tank tried Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant in leadership roles, and both impressed with the limited opportunities they got. With competition for Rohit’s successor now heating up, Rahul would look to make the most when the captain armband is with him.

Why the Zimbabwe tour is crucial for India?

With the majority of senior players rested for the tour, Team India will be eager to test its quality bench strength and even shortlist the players who fit in their future plans, including the ODI World Cup in 2023.

The tour also provides a great opportunity for players like Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan, Avesh Khan, and Prasidh Krishna to showcase their talent and make a case for themselves ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Moreover, the series will be the perfect occasion for the think-tank to execute all the plans they have on paper, while for the players it’s the best chance to display their attacking approach, which skipper Rohit has often promoted.

Also, it is worth noting that Zimbabwe will be riding high on confidence as they recently defeated Bangladesh in the ODI series. So, the hosts are expected to put up a good fight against the Men in Blue, which will ultimately test the quality of Indian bench strength.

