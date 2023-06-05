Chennai Super Kings won the fifth IPL title when they beat Gujarat Titans in a nail-biting final on 29 May. And the man who sealed the big game for them was Ravindra Jadeja who defied all pressure to hit the last two balls for a six followed by a smart four. The all-rounder later dedicated the victory to his skipper MS Dhoni, who steered the team to all their IPL titles, and both even shared a special moment after the match, which quickly went viral.

But throughout the tournament, there were speculations about something amiss between the two.

In a conversation with SportsKeeda, former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has taken a dig at those indulging in peddling discord rumours between the both.

“In today’s age of social media, someone sits at home, writes a news and it becomes viral. I don’t know for how many years Jadeja has been playing for CSK. Dhoni has been backing and giving him confidence. He has been captaining Jadeja for so many years. Why will Jadeja have a rift with him?

“Knowing Dhoni, if he has a problem, he will speak to Jadeja and sort things out. Jadeja also admitted that the backing of his captain was behind his performances. This is called leading from the front. Both of them deserve praise.”

Dhoni would come to bat after Jadeja, and his fans made it a habit to cheer every time Jadeja was dismissed. While they may be actually cheering Dhoni walking into bat, it was clearly not taken as such by Jadeja as he even expressed dissatisfaction at this. Even when he was adjudged the ‘most valuable asset of the match’ after CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in the first playoff, he had taken a dig at the fans.

Upstox knows but..some fans don’t 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6vKVBri8IH — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 23, 2023

However, how both Dhoni and Jadeja after the final put all the rumours to rest.

