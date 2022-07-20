'When you play against guys like that…': Ben Stokes reacts to Virat Kohli's comment on his retirement post

Former India captain Virat Kohli put out a message celebrating the career of Ben Stokes after the England all-rounder announced his retirement from ODIs. Commenting on his post on Instagram, Kohli said, "You’re the most competitive bloke I’ve ever played against. Respect."

Ben Stokes, who walked out to represent England for the final time in ODIs, in the first match against South Africa in Durham was asked for a response to his comment from Kohli. Responding to Nasser Hussain, Stokes was all praise for the former India captain and said that he would go down as one of the best players in all formats of the game.

"Yeah, Virat's gonna go down as one of the greatest ever players to have ever played the game in all three formats," Stokes said in a Sky Sports show.

Stokes, who is now England’s Test captain, spoke very highly of Kohli’s competitive nature and said that he has enjoyed each time they lock horns against one another. "He's a phenomenal player. I have absolutely loved it every time I have played against him. The energy and the commitment that he gives it on the field is something that I've admired even before I started playing against him. When you play against guys like that, you understand what the game means not only to you but for others who are lucky enough to play it. I'm sure we're gonna have some more battles on the field," Stokes added.

Stokes’ final game in an ODI game for England did not go down as planned. On a baking hot day in Durham, he bowled 5 overs where he conceded 44 runs and was not able to pick up a single wicket. He did not last too long with the bat as well as he looked to reverse sweep a full ball from Aiden Markram and was trapped in front. He had to trudge back for just 5 runs in his final innings and the crowd stood up to applaud one of the finest careers in ODI cricket.

