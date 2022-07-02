'When in trouble, call the Spiderman': Twitter hails Rishabh Pant's sensational knock in Edgbaston Test

Rishabh Pant was the star of Day 1 of the India-England fifth Test. The wicketkeeper batter remained calm under pressure and helped India put up a spirited fight with a superb 146 off 111.

India were tottering at 64/3 when Pant stepped in to bat. Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari had already gone back to the pavilion, thanks to the English bowling combination of James Anderson and Matthew Potts. Virat Kohli soon departed as well, after being bowled in by Potts.

It was in this situation that Pant stepped up and led the team’s fight back. He scored his fourth international ton outside Asia in the game. In his inimitable style, the southpaw smashed a ton in only 89 balls and broke former skipper MS Dhoni’s record for the fastest century by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter.

He was well assisted by Jadeja in this endeavour, as the two smashed the English bowlers all over the park. Pant's innings was laced 19 fours and four sixes.

Pant shattered several records as he became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to smash two centuries on English soil. He had earlier scored a century in the fifth Test of the 2018 tour. The southpaw also completed 2,000 runs in Test cricket with his attacking innings. His ton was also the fastest century by anyone at the Edgbaston. But before he could breach the 150-run mark, he was dismissed by Zak Crawley, who took a splendid catch in the slips on Joe Root's delivery.

Here is how the cricketing fraternity reacted to Pant’s outstanding knock:

Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the 24-year-old for his dominating innings.

Wasim Jaffer commented that Pant was easily the best wicketkeeper-batter in Test cricket right now.



Former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar praised Pant.

Aakash Chopra hailed the young wicketkeeper-batter’s prowess and called him ‘simply sensational’.

Here are some other reactions:

At the end of Day 1, the Jasprit Bumrah-led side was at 338/7. Ravindra Jadeja remained on the crease at 83 off 163. Mohammad Shami, who came in to bat at the end, is yet to score a run.

