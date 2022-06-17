'When I got hit, he started making fun': Ashwin recalls being sledged by Wade and Paine during Australia tour

Marred with injury concerns, the Indian team faced a tough time on their last tour to Australia. But despite all the struggles, the visitors wrote history by clinching a win in the series.

India's R Ashwin narrated an incident where he was sledged by Matthew Wade and the then captain Tim Paine in Sydney Test.

"When I got hit, Matthew Wade… he started making fun. He's like 'Aah' and all that in front of my face. And I get like, 'He's making a mickey out of this. And I must show who I am. I have not gone into such a zone in my life before or after. I go into a zone of saying it's either you or me," Ashwin said on the documentary Bandon Mein Tha Dum streaming on VOOT.

"There was this ball where I tried to go forward and my spikes got stuck. And immediately, Matthew Wade started laughing. 'Hahaha, that's so agri and all that stuff'. I put a chest guard on, which was Vihari's, which they started making fun of. 'This is very agricultural' and all that. The more they started going, the more resolve we started showing."

Ashwin also talked about the famous remark made by Paine where he said, 'can't wait for you to get to the Gabba, Ash'.

"I genuinely felt that with the way he plays the front foot defense, if he was to come to India, it would have been 8 wickets for me in 4 Tests. That's how I saw it. And I wanted to say it like that but I didn't, in case I would miss getting him out once, that it would go against me, so I said, 'I can't wait for you to get to India, because that will be your last series for sure'," added Ashwin

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.