'What a joke!': Rishabh Pant faces ire of the fans on Twitter after another poor show with bat

India stand-in captain Rishabh Pant's poor form at the ongoing home series continued as the wicket-keeper batter got out after scoring just five runs in the second T20I in Cuttack on Sunday.

More than his unimpressive innings, Pant's shot selection getting him out on the day didn't sit well with a section of fans as they took to Twitter to pan the 24-year-old southpaw.

Coming to bat in at No 4 with India reeling at 48/2 at that stage, Pant failed to bail India out of trouble as he could only face seven deliveries on the night. Facing spinner Keshav Maharaj in the 10th over, Pant was outsmarted by the 32-year-old southpaw, who bowled it wide outside the off-stump after sensing Pant charging down the line. Experts suggested he could have left the ball if hadn't left the crease but had to commit himself to a shot with the fear of getting stumped; slicing the ball high in the air for a regulation catch at deep point.

India eventually settled for 148/6 as Shreyas Iyer's 40-run innings and Dinesh Karthik's 30 not out down the order gave India's total some semblance of respect.

Pant, whose shot selection came into question in the past as well, had to face ire of the fans post the dismissal with one of the angry fans finding him unworthy as captain of the Indian team.

Sad to say but Shadab Khan has a better cricketing brain than Rishabh Pant#INDvSA #WIvsPAK — Usman (@Holymourinho) June 12, 2022

rishabh pant when he has already faced 2 deliveries and hasn’t hit a lapodi shot to get out #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/1M77m1ecHV — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) June 12, 2022

Rishabh Pant pisses me off so much so I guess soon I will end up falling in love with him. — Ishita (@igotnosabar) June 12, 2022

Pant irresponsibility and loss could be DK and Sanju samson gain for Australia t-20 world cup — Gurpal singh (@gurpals007) June 12, 2022

Pant's T20I stats are underwhelming. Worse than Iyer. But cricket twitter will never talk about it. — ` (@FourOverthrows) June 12, 2022

Rishabh Pant doesn't even deserve to be in the India T20 team and the irony is he is captain. What a joke! lmao 2-0 Incoming#INDvsSA — ARJUN GROVER (@ArjunNGrover) June 12, 2022

