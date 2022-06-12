Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  'What a joke!': Rishabh Pant faces ire of the fans on Twitter after another poor show with bat

'What a joke!': Rishabh Pant faces ire of the fans on Twitter after another poor show with bat

More than his unimpressive innings, Pant's shot selection getting him out on the day didn't sit well with a section of fans as they took to Twitter to pan the 24-year-old southpaw.

India's Rishabh Pant walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal against South Africa in the 2nd T20I in Cuttack on Sunday. Sportzpics

India stand-in captain Rishabh Pant's poor form at the ongoing home series continued as the wicket-keeper batter got out after scoring just five runs in the second T20I in Cuttack on Sunday.

More than his unimpressive innings, Pant's shot selection getting him out on the day didn't sit well with a section of fans as they took to Twitter to pan the 24-year-old southpaw.

Coming to bat in at No 4 with India reeling at 48/2 at that stage, Pant failed to bail India out of trouble as he could only face seven deliveries on the night. Facing spinner Keshav Maharaj in the 10th over, Pant was outsmarted by the 32-year-old southpaw, who bowled it wide outside the off-stump after sensing Pant charging down the line. Experts suggested he could have left the ball if hadn't left the crease but had to commit himself to a shot with the fear of getting stumped; slicing the ball high in the air for a regulation catch at deep point.

India eventually settled for 148/6 as Shreyas Iyer's 40-run innings and Dinesh Karthik's 30 not out down the order gave India's total some semblance of respect.

Pant, whose shot selection came into question in the past as well, had to face ire of the fans post the dismissal with one of the angry fans finding him unworthy as captain of the Indian team.

Updated Date: June 12, 2022 21:53:02 IST

