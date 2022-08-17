The high-octane action from New Zealand’s tour of the West Indies shifts from the T20Is to the 50-over format. The first encounter of the three-match series will be underway on Wednesday, 17 August, at the Kensington Oval stadium in Barbados.

New Zealand clinched the T20I series 2-1 and will now be hoping to bag the ODI series as well. However, West Indies proved that they are no pushovers in the last T20I and secured an enthralling 8-wicket triumph. With the Caribbean side finally finding its feet, the series now seems even more fascinating.

Kane Williamson will continue to lead the New Zealand squad. They have announced a full-strength roster for the series. World-class bowlers like Trent Boult and Tim Southee are in the side. Glenn Philips has been in fine fettle for the Black Caps and has consistently scored runs for them.

Meanwhile, the West Indies have summoned many promising youngsters for the series. Big-hitter Shimron Hetmyer has been named in the ODI squad as well after being chosen to the T20I squad.

The Kiwis will look to continue their dominant performance but will face tough competition from Nicholas Pooran and his men.

The other two matches are scheduled for 19 and 21 August.

West Indies vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in ODIs:

Matches Played: 65

West Indies Wins: 30

New Zealand Wins: 28

No Result: 7

West Indies vs New Zealand last five results:

New Zealand won by 5 runs

No result

New Zealand won by 7 wickets

West Indies won by 5 wickets

No result

Predicted XIs:

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul.

New Zealand: Martin Guptil, Tom Latham (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi.

