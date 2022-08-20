West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022: WI vs NZ Head-to-Head records and stats

The three-match One Day International series between West Indies and New Zealand has become an exciting battle, followed by the comeback of the Kiwis in the second game. After enduring a defeat in the first ODI, New Zealand levelled the series with a brilliant 50-run victory in the rain-soaked second ODI. West Indies and New Zealand will square off for the third and final ODI of the series tomorrow at the Kensington Oval in Barbados at 11:30 PM IST.

The Caribbean batting unit did well in the first match to chase down a 191-run target. But they failed miserably in the second match in front of the fiery pace attacks of Trent Boult and Tim Southee. New Zealand were bundled out for 212 runs. It was not looking like a huge target for the Islanders until the rain turned out to be the spoilsport.

The match got reduced to 41 overs and the target was settled at 212 runs. The West Indies top-order collapsed like a pack of cards and could not provide a concrete foundation for the upcoming batters. Even, in the end, Yannic Cariah (52 off 84 balls) and Alzeri Joseph’s (49 off 31 balls) commendable efforts, could not save the side.

As the series is still hanging on the result of the fourth ODI, it will be great to watch how West Indies prevents the high-flying Black Caps. The Kane Williamson-led side has been performing quite brilliantly in 50-over cricket and is now standing atop the tally of the ICC ODI rankings.

West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 67

West Indies: 31

New Zealand: 29

Tie: 00

No Result: 07

West Indies vs New Zealand Previous ODI:

In the last clash between these two sides, New Zealand beat New Zealand by 50 runs at Kensington Oval, Barbados on 19 August 2022.

Last 5 ODI Results:

New Zealand won by 50 runs.

West Indies won by 5 wickets.

New Zealand won by 5 runs.

New Zealand won by 66 runs.

New Zealand won by 204 runs.

Probable Playing 11s:

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Kevin Sinclair.

New Zealand: Martin Guptil, Tom Latham (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

