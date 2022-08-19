West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2022: WI vs NZ Head-to-Head Records and Stats

West Indies have taken an early lead in the three-match One Day International series against New Zealand. They have outplayed the visitors in every department to register a comfortable 5-wicket victory in the first ODI. Both teams will square off for the second ODI game of the fixture tomorrow at Barbados’ Kensington Oval at 11:30 PM IST. West Indies will eye to seal the deal with a victory in the next encounter. Their previous ODI series against India turned out to be a huge disappointment. This series can boost their confidence in 50-over cricket.

The West Indies batters did well in the chase but the bowlers made it easy for them by restricting New Zealand’s innings to 190 runs. Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph’s destructive spell made them scalp three wickets each. Experienced man, Jason Holder was also economical and got 2 wickets under his belt. The Black Caps’ skipper Kane Williamson became their highest run-getter by scoring 34 runs off 50 deliveries.

From the West Indies, Sharmarh Brooks stole the show by registering crucial 79 runs and led the chase. His efforts did not go in vain as remaining betters like skipper Nicholas Pooran, Jermaine Blackwood and Jason Holder steered the innings well in the latter half. In the end, the Islanders breached the target with 66 balls left to spare.

West Indies vs New Zealand 1st ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 66

West Indies: 31

New Zealand: 28

Tie: 0

No Result: 7

West Indies vs New Zealand Previous ODI:

In the last clash between these two sides, West Indies beat New Zealand by 191 runs at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on 27 January 2020.

Last 5 ODI Results:

West Indies won by 5 wickets.

New Zealand won by 5 runs.

New Zealand won by 66 runs.

New Zealand won by 204 runs.

New Zealand won by 5 wickets.

Probable Playing 11s:

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Kevin Sinclair.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

