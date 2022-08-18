West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2022: Barbados’s Kensington Oval Weather Update

West Indies and New Zealand will meet in the second game of the three-match One Day International on Friday. The West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados at 11:30 PM IST. The first ODI turned out to be a low-scoring battle as New Zealand failed to cross the 200-run mark in the first innings. In reply, West Indies had not faced much resistance and chased down the target losing only half of their squad.

The next match will be a crucial one for the Kiwis. A win is what the visitors will look for in order to keep their hopes alive. On the other hand, West Indies will eye to bag the series after enduring a whitewash in their last ODI series against India.

The second ODI is also slated to take place at Barbados where the batters were seen struggling to find a good connection in the opening encounter. However, the average first innings score recorded on the pitch is 230.

The team batting first may have to target a 250-plus total to put the pressure on the chasers. The previous game saw the West Indies bowlers enjoying some good sessions in the initial phase but the Trent Boult-led New Zealand bowling unit looked pale comparatively. Looking at the previous clashes at this venue, the side coming to chase, won most of the matches. So, winning the toss may have been a major factor in the contest.

Weather Update:

West Indies vs New Zealand second One Day International is set to take place at Kensington Oval, Barbados. The weather condition will be mostly sunny during the 50-over face-off. There is no chance of rain being the spoilsport during the second ODI. The temperature will hover between 19 and 33 degrees Celsius during the game. The wind speed can go around 15-19 km/h.

Probable Playing 11s:

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Kevin Sinclair.

New Zealand: Martin Guptil, Tom Latham (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

