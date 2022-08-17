New Zealand triumphed in the T20 International series against West Indies. After somehow saving themselves from a whitewash, the Caribbean side will now go into a three-match One-Day International series against the Kiwis. The first ODI is slated to take place on Wednesday at the Kensington Oval, Barbados at 11:30 PM IST.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has a good record in 50-over cricket and will look to continue it. On the other hand, West Indies’ last ODI series did not end on a positive note as they endured a 3-0 defeat against India earlier in July on home soil.

The surface at the Kensington Oval is known for being equally beneficial for both batters and bowlers. The track is a slowish one and breaching the 250-run mark in 50 overs will be a challenging task.

The average first innings total recorded here is 229. As per the previous results, the team batting second will have a better chance to clinch victory. Among 45 ODIs played at the Kensington Oval, 20 matches were won by the team batting first and 23 matches were won by the chasing side.

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran is facing the heat. Before India, they got demolished by Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series. New Zealand played their last ODI against Scotland and registered a comfortable win.

Weather Update:

West Indies vs New Zealand first One-Day International is set to take place at Kensington Oval, Barbados. The weather condition will be clear during the 50-over game. There is no chance of showers. The temperature will hover between 17 and 28 degrees Celsius during the game. The wind speed can go around 15 km/h.

Predicted XIs:

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul.

New Zealand: Martin Guptil, Tom Latham (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi.

