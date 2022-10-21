West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup, Live Score and updates: WI bat first against Ireland in knockout match



West Indies will face Ireland in their last group A match at the 2022 T20 World Cup. A win in Hobart will take the team to the next round, whereas a defeat will ensure their knockout from the tournament.

The team’s succession to the next round will not depend on the other teams’ contest in their group. West Indies find themselves at an exciting juncture in the tournament as the two-time world champions’ current campaign will depend on the match against Ireland, wherein a loss will fail them to play in the main round of the World Cup.

Both teams won their last game and that shall induce confidence in both sides. West Indies lost their opening match against Scotland, and a loss here will see them out of the World Cup.

Ireland will have an opportunity to create one of the biggest upsets as a win here will not mean a mere victory, but a lot more.

Squads:

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(c/ wk), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Raymon Reifer, Yannic Cariah

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume

