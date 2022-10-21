West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup, Live Score and updates: WI bat first against Ireland in knockout match

West Indies vs Ireland Live Updates:
|West Indies
|Ireland
|8/0 (1.3 ov) - R/R 5.33
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Kyle Mayers
|Batting
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Johnson Charles
|Batting
|7
|7
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Josh Little
|1
|0
|6
|0
|Mark Adair
|0.3
|0
|2
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
8 (8) R/R: 5.33
Kyle Mayers 1(2)
Johnson Charles 7(7)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup Live score and Updates: West Indies face Ireland in a knockout contest as the winner advances to the next round and the loser exits the tournament.
West Indies vs Ireland Live Updates:
West Indies vs Ireland Live Updates:
West Indies vs Ireland Live Updates:
West Indies vs Ireland Live Updates:
West Indies vs Ireland Live Updates Pitch report:
Playing XI:
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy
West Indies vs Ireland Toss Live Updates:
West Indies vs Ireland Live Updates:
Welcome to Bellerive Oval for this men’s @T20WorldCup match between Ireland and West Indies.— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) October 21, 2022
An early morning start back home, but not too early for a: "C’mon Ireland!"#BackingGreen #t20worldcup ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/ZAR3jHx4VA
West Indies vs Ireland Live Updates:
Hello and Welcome to Live coverage of the West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup match to be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Good morning folks, assuming you must have just woken up, so have I. But a cricket fanatic could do with updates straight away!
Very less chances of rain in today's match between the two sides, but if it does, West Indies might be in trouble.
Toss and playing XIs in a while. Stay tuned.
West Indies vs Ireland Live Updates:
West Indies will face Ireland in their last group A match at the 2022 T20 World Cup. A win in Hobart will take the team to the next round, whereas a defeat will ensure their knockout from the tournament.
The team’s succession to the next round will not depend on the other teams’ contest in their group. West Indies find themselves at an exciting juncture in the tournament as the two-time world champions’ current campaign will depend on the match against Ireland, wherein a loss will fail them to play in the main round of the World Cup.
Both teams won their last game and that shall induce confidence in both sides. West Indies lost their opening match against Scotland, and a loss here will see them out of the World Cup.
Ireland will have an opportunity to create one of the biggest upsets as a win here will not mean a mere victory, but a lot more.
Squads:
West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(c/ wk), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Raymon Reifer, Yannic Cariah
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
West Indies were all out for 118 chasing 161 against minnows Scotland during the group match of the T20 World Cup 2022.
T20 World Cup WI vs SCO HIGHLIGHTS: West Indies were bundled out for 118
The team will be missing the likes of Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, and Lendl Simmons who all have retired from international cricket. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are also not here.