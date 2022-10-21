Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup, Live Score and updates: WI bat first against Ireland in knockout match

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (t20)

Ireland Vs West Indies At Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 21 October, 2022

21 October, 2022
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
West Indies

West Indies

8/0 (1.3 ov)

Match 11
Ireland

Ireland

Yet To Bat

West Indies Ireland
8/0 (1.3 ov) - R/R 5.33

Play In Progress

Kyle Mayers - 1

Johnson Charles - 7

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Kyle Mayers Batting 1 2 0 0
Johnson Charles Batting 7 7 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Josh Little 1 0 6 0
Mark Adair 0.3 0 2 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

8 (8) R/R: 5.33

0 0(0) S.R (0)
West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup Live score and Updates: West Indies face Ireland in a knockout contest as the winner advances to the next round and the loser exits the tournament.

09:34 (IST)
four

West Indies vs Ireland Live Updates:

West Indies get going with a boundary, the first of the innings on the fourth ball of the over! A wide delivery outside the off stump, and Johnson Charles slashes hard at it. The ball takes a thick edge and runs away through the backward point region for four runs.

09:31 (IST)

West Indies vs Ireland Live Updates:

The players take the knee! Kyle Mayers and Johnson Charles to open the innings for West Indies. Joshua Little with the new ball for Ireland. A quick single to start the proceedings. 

09:23 (IST)

West Indies vs Ireland Live Updates:

The teams are out for the national anthem. Some fireworks welcome the players!

09:22 (IST)

West Indies vs Ireland Live Updates:

West Indies in the middle overs (7 - 15): Lost five wickets against Zimbabwe, and six wickets against Scotland. That can be a serious factor, if Ireland can exploit a similar weakness and restrict the Windies for a low score.

However, the team batting first have had a better result at this venue.

 

09:17 (IST)

West Indies vs Ireland Live Updates Pitch report:

Pitch report: 
Carlos Brathwaite: It's a different pitch with an 82-metre boundary straight down the ground. It's a nice-looking playing surface with a few cracks and dryness. Spinners will get some help from this pitch. 

09:10 (IST)

Playing XI:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy 

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(c/ wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

09:04 (IST)

West Indies vs Ireland Toss Live Updates:

West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first. Ireland will take the new ball.

08:58 (IST)

West Indies vs Ireland Live Updates:

The weather is looking absolutely fine for the important contest! We obviously do not want rain having a say in who moves to the next round.

08:22 (IST)

West Indies vs Ireland Live Updates:

 Hello and Welcome to Live coverage of the West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup match to be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Good morning folks, assuming you must have just woken up, so have I. But a cricket fanatic could do with updates straight away!
Very less chances of rain in today's match between the two sides, but if it does, West Indies might be in trouble.
Toss and playing XIs in a while. Stay tuned.

West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup, Live Score and updates: WI bat first against Ireland in knockout match

West Indies vs Ireland Live scores and updates


West Indies will face Ireland in their last group A match at the 2022 T20 World Cup. A win in Hobart will take the team to the next round, whereas a defeat will ensure their knockout from the tournament.

The team’s succession to the next round will not depend on the other teams’ contest in their group. West Indies find themselves at an exciting juncture in the tournament as the two-time world champions’ current campaign will depend on the match against Ireland, wherein a loss will fail them to play in the main round of the World Cup.

Both teams won their last game and that shall induce confidence in both sides. West Indies lost their opening match against Scotland, and a loss here will see them out of the World Cup.

Ireland will have an opportunity to create one of the biggest upsets as a win here will not mean a mere victory, but a lot more.

Squads:

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(c/ wk), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Raymon Reifer, Yannic Cariah

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume

Updated Date: October 21, 2022 09:13:09 IST

