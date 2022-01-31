West Indies vs England: Jason Holder takes 4-in-4, becomes first Windies male player to collect T20I hat-trick

Jason Holder became the first West Indies male cricketer to take a hat-trick in T20I cricket on Monday. The all-rounder led his team to a dramatic 17-run victory over England in the final T20I of the five-match series, which the West Indies ended up winning 3-2.

The former captain picked up four wickets in four balls in the last over of the match to complete a double hat-trick.

England needed 20 to win off the final over of the series decider at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, having been set 180 to win.

Holder started off with a no-ball but dismissed Chris Jordan off his second delivery. Sam Billings was the next one to depart getting caught at deep mid-wicket by substitute fielder Hayden Walsh Jr in the third delivery.

Adil Rashid was dismissed off the fourth ball at deep square-leg and Holder, giving the senior all-rounder his hat-trick.

The right-arm speedster further bowled Saqib Mehmood, taking his fourth consecutive wicket in a single over. With this final over burst, Holder bowled out England for 162, sealing a 17-run win for the hosts.

Hat-trick 4 Holder, and as @irbishi rightly said the bowler of the series perhaps the player of the series @Jaseholder98 ….#EngvWI pic.twitter.com/0xvETh8xdX — Imran Munawar (@Imran_Munawar99) January 30, 2022

Holder finished with career-best figures of 5 for 27 in 2.5 overs. He has now become the fourth player to have picked up four wickets in as many balls in the history of T20s. The list includes former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga, Ireland's Curtis Campher and Afghanistan star Rashid Khan.

As the @CRBrathwaite26 said earlier #TheJasonHolderOval - Holder first ever T20I hat-trick by a West Indian. Fourth WI bowler to take a 5-fer in a T20I - Holder's 15 wickets are the most ever by a bowler in a bilateral T20I series#MenInMaroon #WIVibes #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/17Qp98iWf3 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) January 31, 2022

The former West Indies captain said that he was proud of his performance and was pleased with how he came back after a no ball. He also added that playing in Kensington Oval was always a pumped up feeling.

Holder took a total of 15 wickets in the five-match-series, and was declared both Player of the Match as well as Player of the Series.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.