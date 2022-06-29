West Indies vs Bangladesh: Windies selects Spinner Gudakesh Motie for ODI series

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda | AFP | Tuesday 6/28/2022 - 22:23 UTC+5 | 192 words

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was called up Tuesday by the West Indies for next month's one-day internationals against Bangladesh, while fast bowler Obed McCoy returns to the T20I squad after injury.

The 27-year-old Motie made his Test debut earlier this month against Bangladesh in Antigua. He went wicketless and was dropped for the second match in St Lucia as the West Indies swept the series.

#WINews - Both T20I & ODI squads to face Bangladesh have been announced! Full Squads⬇️ https://t.co/1oNN5Q92Mp — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 28, 2022

There were also recalls for experienced wicketkeeper Devon Thomas and all-rounder Keemo Paul, with the latter included in both squads.

West Indies host Bangladesh in three T20s on July 2, 3, and 7. The first two games are in Dominica and the series finale takes place in Guyana.

The teams will stay in Guyana for a three-match ODI series, with matches scheduled for July 10, 13, and 16.

