West Indies vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2 in St Lucia

West Indies Vs Bangladesh At Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, 24 June, 2022

24 June, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
234/10 (64.2 ov)

2nd Test
206/4 (61.5 ov)

234/10 (64.2 ov) - R/R 3.64 206/4 (61.5 ov) - R/R 3.33

Play In Progress

West Indies trail by 28 runs

Kyle Mayers - 41

Jermaine Blackwood - 23

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Jermaine Blackwood Batting 24 84 5 0
Kyle Mayers Batting 41 56 6 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Khaled Ahmed 15 1 47 2
Shakib Al Hasan 5.5 1 21 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 132/4 (39)

74 (74) R/R: 3.24

Kyle Mayers 41(56)

Nkrumah Bonner 0(7) S.R (0)

b Khaled Ahmed

Check out LIVE cricket scorecard of the second Test between West Indies and Bangladesh.

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and his Bangladesh counterpart Shakib Al Hasan hold the trophy. Twitter @ICC

Day 1 report: Bangladesh showed progress in making 234 against the West Indies after being forced to bat first in the second test at Daren Sammy Stadium on Friday.

Bangladesh opened with 103 in the first test in Antigua and lost last weekend with almost two days to spare.

The West Indies' class was still on show on Friday when it reached stumps at 67 without loss. Openers John Campbell and captain Kraigg Brathwaite were unruffled in making 32 and 30 respectively.

But paceman Kemar Roach, who opened the bowling after taking seven wickets in the first test, didn't take a wicket on Friday in 15 overs of work.

Anderson Phillip, given his test debut after Gudakesh Motie was tried in Antigua, earned the first wicket with his second delivery when he bowled Mahmudul Hasan Joy for 10.

Tamim Iqbal looked like he had his eye in while hitting nine boundaries for 46, but he was rooted to the crease while poking at Alzarri Joseph and was caught in the covers.

Those were the only wickets by lunch.

Anamul Haque, who last played a test eight years ago on the same ground, was developing a good rapport with Najmul Hossain Shanto until they were rapped on the front pads by Phillip and Kyle Mayers respectively, and lost reviews. Haque made 23 and Shanto 26.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan edged Jayden Seales onto his stumps on 8, and Nurul Hasan was caught behind on 7 after Alzarri Joseph glanced his glove.

Bangladesh was 159-6 at tea with Liton Das settled in, but as soon as he reached his 14th test fifty, he was dismissed by Joseph on 53.

The team passed 200 thanks to tailenders Shoriful Islam, who hit five boundaries off Roach for 26, and Ebadot Hossain, who was 21 not out.

Seales and Joseph claimed three wickets each and Phillip and Mayers two each.

Campbell and Brathwaite showed there was no tricks in the pitch when they scored at more than four an over in 16 overs to reduce the deficit to 167 runs.

With inputs from AP 

Updated Date: June 25, 2022 22:20:54 IST

Tags:

