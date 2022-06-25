West Indies vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Pacers fold Bangla Tigers for 234 runs

|Bangladesh
|West Indies
|234/10 (64.2 ov) - R/R 3.64
|67/0 (16.0 ov) - R/R 4.19
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Kraigg Brathwaite (C)
|Batting
|30
|55
|4
|0
|John Campbell
|Batting
|32
|41
|5
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Shoriful Islam
|6
|3
|19
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
67 (67) R/R: 4.18
Kraigg Brathwaite (C) 30(55)
John Campbell 32(41)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1 update
Toss update: West Indies won the toss on Day 1 of the second Test against Bangladesh in St Lucia and opted to field.
The hosts are aiming for a series sweep after winning the first Test by seven wickets.
Playing XI:
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam
Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph were the most successful bowlers for the Windies while returning skipper Shakib Al Hasan was the lone Bangladeshi batter to cross the 50-run mark.
Bangladesh were 50/2 at stumps on Day 2, needing 112 more to avoid an innings defeat after conceding a 162-run first innings lead to West Indies.
Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales led the West Indies bowling effort with three wickets each while debutant Anderson Phillip and Kyle Mayers claimed two apiece.