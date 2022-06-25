Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • West Indies vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Pacers fold Bangla Tigers for 234 runs

Cricket

West Indies Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

West Indies Vs Bangladesh At Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, 24 June, 2022

24 June, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Stumps
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

234/10 (64.2 ov)

2nd Test
West Indies

West Indies

67/0 (16.0 ov)

Bangladesh West Indies
234/10 (64.2 ov) - R/R 3.64 67/0 (16.0 ov) - R/R 4.19

Stumps

West Indies trail by 167 runs

Kraigg Brathwaite (C) - 30

John Campbell - 32

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Kraigg Brathwaite (C) Batting 30 55 4 0
John Campbell Batting 32 41 5 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shoriful Islam 6 3 19 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

67 (67) R/R: 4.18

John Campbell 32(41)

0 0(0) S.R (0)

West Indies vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Pacers fold Bangla Tigers for 234 runs

West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1 update

Kraigg Brathwaite (L) of West Indies and Shakib Al Hasan (R) of Bangladesh pose with the trophy. AFP

Toss update: West Indies won the toss on Day 1 of the second Test against Bangladesh in St Lucia and opted to field.

The hosts are aiming for a series sweep after winning the first Test by seven wickets.

Playing XI: 

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam

Updated Date: June 25, 2022 09:15:47 IST

