West Indies vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd ODI in Guyana: Visitors win by nine wickets

Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. Two changes for West Indies, Joseph and Paul in, Seales and Phillip out.

West Indies XI: Nicholas Pooran (C,WK), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell, Shemarh Brooks, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

Taskin Ahmed dropped to make room for Mosaddek Hossain, an extra batting option. It was an attempt to cut down the tail, which was quite long in the last game.

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(WK), Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Preview: Hosts West Indies will aim to restore parity in the second ODI in Guyana on Wednesday after Bangladesh scored their first win on the tour with a six-wicket victory last Sunday.

The game saw Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl in a match reduced to 41 overs per innings because of a wet outfield. West Indies struggled to get going and posted an unchallenging 149-9, with No. 3 Shamarh Brooks leading the scoring with a 66-ball 33.

Tailenders Anderson Phillip (21 not out) and Jayden Seales (16 not out) refused to give up the final wicket, adding 39 runs. Phillip hit his team's only six of the innings at Providence.

Shoriful Islam took 4-34 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-36 and were the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers.

Bangladesh reached the target with 55 balls to spare, scoring 151-4 in 31.5 overs. Mahmudullah top scored with an unbeaten 41 off 69 deliveries, and Najmul Hossain Shanto hit a 46-ball 37.

Spinner Gudakesh Motie was economical with a return of 1-18 from nine overs.

(With inputs from AP)

