West Indies on Friday named Keemo Paul and Gudakesh Motie while leaving out Shimron Hetmyer in their squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier as well as for a preceding ODI series in the UAE.

Besides all-rounder Paul and left-arm spinner Motie, an official release from Cricket West Indies (CWI) also named four uncapped players — left-handed batter Alick Athanaze, as well as all-rounders Kavem Hodge, Dominic Drakes, and Akeem Jordan — for the UAE trip.

West Indies play three ODIs against the UAE in Sharjah in the first week of June to prepare for the World Cup Qualifier that takes place in Zimbabwe between 18 June and 9 July.

“Paul is a three-dimensional player, who can bowl the new ball effectively, he’s dynamic in the outfield and he can also make vital runs. He is now fully recovered from injury and with his skill-set we see him as a potential match-winner for us.

“Motie was excellent in the Test matches in the Zimbabwe earlier this year, where he took 19 wickets, and we anticipate similar conditions for the qualifiers,” West Indies chief selector Desmond Haynes was quoted as saying in the release.

“We see this as a crucial tournament as we look to secure one of the two places left in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Therefore, we have selected a balanced team which we believe is well equipped to get the job done in the conditions we anticipate in Zimbabwe,” added the former West Indies opener.

Shai Hope will lead the side in both assignments; while Brandon King will serve as his deputy in the UAE, Rovman Powell, who is currently representing Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, will take over in the role for the World Cup Qualifier.

Two-time world champions West Indies find themselves playing in the Qualifier for a second World Cup in a row after failing to secure automatic qualification, the final spot of which went to South Africa earlier this week. Eight teams besides West Indies and hosts Zimbabwe will take part in the World Cup Qualifier, including fellow Test team and 1996 champions Sri Lanka.

Squad for UAE ODIs: Shai Hope (c), Brandon King (vice-capt), Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas

Squad for World Cup Qualifier: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vice-capt), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

