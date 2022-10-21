West Indies: Fall from grace as two-time T20 World Cup champions fail to make main round

The freefall of the West Indies cricket team continues as they were knocked out from the preliminary round of the T20 World Cup 2022 after a shock defeat against Ireland on Friday.

In a winner-takes-all final match of the group stage, Ireland secured a nine-wicket win by chasing down the 147-run target with 15 balls to spare to reach the Super 12s. With the famous win at Hobart, Ireland advanced to the main round of a T20 World Cup for the first time since their debut in 2009.

On the other hand, it’s the first time that West Indies will not feature in the main round of a T20 World Cup. This is a big fall from grace for the West Indies cricket team which is the only side to win the T20 World Cup two times — in 2012 and 2016. West Indies also reached the semi-finals in 2009 and 2014.

The troubles for West Indies began even before the tournament as hard-hitting batter Shimron Hemyer was dropped from the squad for missing the flight.

They were then stunned by Scotland in their first Group B game of the qualifying round for Super 12s by 42 runs. West Indies kept their hopes alive by beating Zimbabwe by 31 runs but defeat to Ireland sealed their fate.

“We haven’t batted well in this tournament at all,” West Indies captain Pooran said after loss to Ireland. “On a really good batting surface, making 145, to ask the bowlers to defend that was always going to be a challenge.

“We have disappointed our fans back home. Most importantly, we’ve disappointed ourselves.”

How Ireland defeated West Indies

Paul Stirling played a vital role in Ireland’s win. The opener had been struggling with the bat but returned to form with a composed 66 from 48 balls to help Ireland reach 150-1 in reply to West Indies’ total of 146-5.

He and skipper Andy Balbirnie (37) put on 73 from 45 deliveries to get the run chase away to a positive start and then he combined in an unbroken partnership of 77 with Lorcan Tucker, who capped an unbeaten 45 by hitting the winning boundary.

Ireland missed out on a spot in the second round at the 2021 World Cup and started this edition with a loss to Zimbabwe.

The Irish were struggling in their second game against Scotland, too, before rallying to win by six wickets and take some momentum into the winner-takes-all contest against the West Indies.

“Losing the first game and then coming back and beating a two-time champion in a must-win game … couldn’t be prouder,” Balbirnie said. “Pretty emotional finish to the game, just delighted with the group. Really proud day to be Irish.”

Ireland Spinner Gareth Delany took career-best T20 international figures of 3-16 in a tight, economical spell that frustrated the big-hitting West Indies batters.

“It’s a dream come true,” Delany said. “Incredible day for us. To get over the line, in the fashion that we did, is amazing.”

Brandon King’s 62 from 48 balls was the only standout innings for West Indies.

West Indies’ results at T20 World Cups:

2007: Group stage

2009: Semi-finals

2010: Super 8

2012: Champions

2014: Semi-finals

2016: Champions

2021: Super 12

2022: First round

With AP inputs

