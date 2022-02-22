West Indies call up uncapped Anderson Phillip, John Campbell for first Test against England

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda: West Indies called up two uncapped players, fast bowler Anderson Phillip and opener John Campbell, for the first Test against England next month.
Cricket West Indies said both players had impressed in the early rounds of the West Indies Championship.
Phillip, a 25-year-old who plays for Trinidad and Tobago, took 12 wickets at an average of 14.25.
"Anderson Phillip bowled extremely well and was very impressive in the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship and we decided to give him an opportunity in the Test squad to face England. He has been around the squad before in white ball cricket, so he has some experience at the international level," said lead selector Desmond Haynes.
Campbell, a 28-year-old who plays for Jamaica hit 213 runs at an average of 53.25, including 127 against Barbados.
The three-Test series opens on 8 March in Antigua.
West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales
