West Indies batter Lendl Simmons retires from international cricket

West Indies opener Lendl Simmons announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday. The 37-year-old cricketer made the announcement on Twitter.

"When I wore the Maroon Colours of the West Indies Cricket for the first time on debut in ODIs on December 7th, 2006, little did I know that my international career would have lasted 16 years but my passion and love for the sport fuelled me every day," Simmons wrote on Twitter.

"I'm closing this chapter of International cricket having played 144 matches and scoring 3763 runs from all formats. I want to thank the West Indies Cricket Team for the opportunities, and I wish the new crop of WI players all the best and to keep on believing in yourselves and your abilities."

Simmons also confirmed in his post that he will continue to play franchise cricket.

Simmons won two T20 World Cups with West Indies in 2012 and 2016. He also won two IPL titles with Mumbai Indians in 2015 and 2017. Overall, in 144 international games across formats, the 37-year-old scored 3763 runs.

Congratulations on a terrific international career, @54simmo 👏👏 He retires from @windiescricket with 3763 runs across all three formats with an ODI highest score of 122 vs Bangladesh. Happy second innings, Simmo ❤️✨ #LendlSimmons #Cricket #Retirement pic.twitter.com/al4FUwY1WY — Trinbago Knight Riders (@TKRiders) July 18, 2022

Earlier, on Monday, Simmons' former teammate Denesh Ramdin also retired from international cricket. He will also continue to play franchise cricket.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.