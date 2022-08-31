Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • ‘We thought we had the game’: Shakib Al Hasan praises ‘dangerous’ Najibullah for taking match away from Bangladesh

Cricket

‘We thought we had the game’: Shakib Al Hasan praises ‘dangerous’ Najibullah for taking match away from Bangladesh

Bangladesh stifled Afghanistan in the run chase before Najibullah's belligerent 43 not out off 17 balls, comprising six sixes, got his team over the line in 18.3 overs.

‘We thought we had the game’: Shakib Al Hasan praises ‘dangerous’ Najibullah for taking match away from Bangladesh

Ibrahim Zadran and Najibullah Zadran put up an unbeaten stand of 69 runs for the fourth wicket to take the side home. While Najibullah remained unbeaten at 43 off 17, Ibrahim scored 42* off 41. AP

A late blitz from left-hander Najibullah Zadran helped Afghanistan secure direct qualification to the Super Four phase of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 as he hit a flurry of sixes to help his team defeat Bangladesh by seven wickets in a Group B tie in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Afghanistan’s star spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/16) and Rashid Khan (3/22) ran through a reckless Bangladesh batting line-up to restrict the opposition to 127.

Bangladesh stifled Afghanistan in the run chase before Najibullah’s belligerent 43 not out off 17 balls, comprising six sixes, got his team over the line in 18.3 overs.

After the game was over, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan heaped praises on Najibullah at the post-match presentation and said, “We knew Najibullah is a dangerous batsman. We thought we had the game when they needed 60 odd in the last 6 overs. But credit to Najibullah.”

“It is always tough when you lose 4 wickets in the first 7-8 overs. We were in the game for the first 14-15 overs. Credit to Afghanistan. In a T20 game, whoever is standing up for the team should take it till the end. Mosaddek played well but we needed more contributions,” Shakib added.

Meanwhile, Najibullah opened up on his power-hitting and said, “The wicket was a bit low so I tried to play straight. I took a few balls and played my natural game then after that. I don’t look at the boundary. I just look at the bowler and look to hit.”

Also, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said that his side finished the game well.

“Everyone knows both Mujeeb and Rashid are world-class bowlers. They again showed their talent and ability. We plan to take early wickets to be ahead in the game. Everyone knows that we have power hitters in our team. We finished the game really well. Gurbaz tried a lot but couldn’t hit them well. Shakib bowled brilliantly,” said Nabi in a post-match presentation.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 31, 2022 00:21:08 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Watch: India meet their Pakistan counterparts including injured Shaheen Afridi
First Cricket News

Watch: India meet their Pakistan counterparts including injured Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to an injury, and in the video, he could be seen wearing knee braces. The Indian players went ahead and enquired about Shaheen’s well-being.

Asia Cup 2022: All you need to know about the four-team qualifying tournament before the main event on 27 August
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2022: All you need to know about the four-team qualifying tournament before the main event on 27 August

The four teams will play each other in a round-robin format to decide the qualifier that joins India and Pakistan in group B of the Asia Cup.

Asia Cup 2022: Not in our hands that teams take us seriously or lightly, says Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2022: Not in our hands that teams take us seriously or lightly, says Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan

Afghanistan managed to restrict Sri Lanka to 105 and registered their second biggest win in T20I in terms of balls remaining in the Asia Cup 2022 opener.