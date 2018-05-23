First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Qualifier 1 May 22, 2018
HYD Vs CHE
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
IPL | Match 56 May 20, 2018
CHE Vs PUN
Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 5 wickets
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

'We regret to inform your resignation cannot be accepted': Reactions pour in on Twitter after AB de Villiers' shock retirement

Reactions poured in on Twitter after AB de Villiers' retirement, which meant that he will not play for South Africa in the 2019 World Cup. Let's go through some of them.

FirstCricket Staff, May 23, 2018

South African talisman AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Wednesday, saying he was "tired" and "wanted to step out while still at the top".

“After 114 test matches, 228 one day internationals and 78 T20 internationals it is time for others to take over. I’ve had my turn and to be honest I’m tired,” he said in a video message on Twitter and in a statement.

“This is a tough decision, I have thought long and hard about it and I’d like to retire while still playing decent cricket. After the fantastic (test) series wins against India and Australia, now feels like the right time to step aside.

“It would not be right for me to pick and choose where, when and in what format I play for the Proteas. For me, in the green and gold, it must be everything or nothing,” he added.

Reactions poured in on Twitter after de Villiers' big decision, which meant that he will not play for South Africa in the 2019 World Cup. Let's go through some of them:

Donald called it a 'shocking' decision.

Indisputable!

South Africa want ABD to play the World Cup, don't they?

Cricket will be poorer

 

 

Updated Date: May 23, 2018

Tags : #2019 World Cup #AB De Villiers #Allan Donald #Cricket #International Cricket #South Africa #SportsTracker

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all