South African talisman AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Wednesday, saying he was "tired" and "wanted to step out while still at the top".

“After 114 test matches, 228 one day internationals and 78 T20 internationals it is time for others to take over. I’ve had my turn and to be honest I’m tired,” he said in a video message on Twitter and in a statement.

“This is a tough decision, I have thought long and hard about it and I’d like to retire while still playing decent cricket. After the fantastic (test) series wins against India and Australia, now feels like the right time to step aside.

“It would not be right for me to pick and choose where, when and in what format I play for the Proteas. For me, in the green and gold, it must be everything or nothing,” he added.

Reactions poured in on Twitter after de Villiers' big decision, which meant that he will not play for South Africa in the 2019 World Cup. Let's go through some of them:

Donald called it a 'shocking' decision.

So shocked to here @ABdeVilliers17 has decided to call time on his international career. But that’s just life and he feels it’s time to move on. Thank you great man for your amazing Match winning Performances, Skill Captaincy and most of all your Humility. 👏👏👏 — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) May 23, 2018

Indisputable!

In my opinion, @ABdeVilliers17 was world's best batsman across formats in past 7-8 years. Wish he had played more Tests! #deVilliersRetires — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 23, 2018

I remember this young guy on his 1st day out for Proteas... What an inspiration, person and player he turned out to be. Thank you for everything you have done and been for your country, teammates and fans @ABdeVilliers17 #legend pic.twitter.com/8gQBDWbAp7 — mark boucher (@markb46) May 23, 2018

I said in a blog sometime back that @ABdeVilliers17 was the true natural successor to Lara. He too can ask " Did I entertain?" And the answer would be a resounding "Yes. Yes!" — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 23, 2018

South Africa want ABD to play the World Cup, don't they?

Dear Mr de Villiers, RE: RESIGNATION: We regret to inform you that your resignation cannot be accepted at this time. Sincerely, - South Africa — Rob AF. (@RobForbesDJ) May 23, 2018

Cricket will be poorer

The biggest entertainer in the last decade has bid goodbye to International cricket...your absence will be felt, AB. Cricket will be poorer. Wish you all the best for your future endeavours. Go well @ABdeVilliers17🙌👍

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 23, 2018

One of the best! Wish you all the best AB👍 amazing player but above all that great guy... 👍 https://t.co/njEZLnuPit — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) May 23, 2018

#ABdeVilliers played cricket exactly as it should be played. As fun. As an adventure. As joy. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 23, 2018

There are very few batsmen with superior records to AB de Villiers & there are even fewer who have displayed greater talent. He could play seam, swing, spin & score 360°. This is the man who scored 149 off 44 balls in an ODI & 43 off 297 balls in a Test match. A giant & a genius. — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) May 23, 2018

The AB de Villiers retirement news is a real upper cut to international cricket's glass jaw. A worrying affirmation of where the game is headed. — Dileep Premachandran (@SpiceBoxofEarth) May 23, 2018