'We regret to inform your resignation cannot be accepted': Reactions pour in on Twitter after AB de Villiers' shock retirement
Reactions poured in on Twitter after AB de Villiers' retirement, which meant that he will not play for South Africa in the 2019 World Cup. Let's go through some of them.
South African talisman AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Wednesday, saying he was "tired" and "wanted to step out while still at the top".
“After 114 test matches, 228 one day internationals and 78 T20 internationals it is time for others to take over. I’ve had my turn and to be honest I’m tired,” he said in a video message on Twitter and in a statement.
“This is a tough decision, I have thought long and hard about it and I’d like to retire while still playing decent cricket. After the fantastic (test) series wins against India and Australia, now feels like the right time to step aside.
“It would not be right for me to pick and choose where, when and in what format I play for the Proteas. For me, in the green and gold, it must be everything or nothing,” he added.
Reactions poured in on Twitter after de Villiers' big decision, which meant that he will not play for South Africa in the 2019 World Cup. Let's go through some of them:
Donald called it a 'shocking' decision.
Indisputable!
South Africa want ABD to play the World Cup, don't they?
Cricket will be poorer
Updated Date:
May 23, 2018
