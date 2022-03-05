Rawalpindi: Australia's interim head coach Andrew McDonald said his team was in good hands and will be guided by security experts after a suicide bomb blast killed at least 56 people at a mosque in Peshawar.

In a media interaction on Friday after the first day's play in the opening Test, McDonald said that the team would be guided by security experts if the situation were to change.

The Australian coach said the loss of innocent lives was a tragedy and the thoughts of the team were with the affected families.

Asked about the future of the tour, McDonald said: "Our security people are there for us and we will be guided by them.

"We have been well taken care of since we reached Rawalpindi and are constantly being advised and guided by experts who know their job. If anything were to change, I think they will talk about that."

The Pakistan government has supported the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by providing Presidential level security for the visiting team since they arrived in Pakistan for their first tour since 1998.

Addressing a press conference along with Cricket Australia CEO, Nick Hockley, PCB chief executive Faisal Hasnain said that Australia's tour would be a game changer and paved the way for the return of full international cricket to Pakistan.

He also hoped that Australia's visit would encourage other countries to also start touring Pakistan again and the country will also able to host multi ICC events and other events in future.

Last September, New Zealand had abandoned a white-ball series in Pakistan and returned home from Rawalpindi after their security experts took serious notice of an apparent threat to the players.

