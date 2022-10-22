Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal entertains Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s baby girl with lollipop

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was caught on camera goofing around and having fun with Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s daughter.

Team India is in Australia to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup. Along with the cricketers, some of their family members have also accompanied them to support their loved ones in the prestigious tournament.

As India will play their first game against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, 23 October, the members of the unit have some time to relax on either side of the practice sessions.

Recently, the side’s star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was caught on camera playing with fellow Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s daughter. The clip of the same has earned a lot of viewers as Chahal is quite popular among social media users. His followers keep his online activities in check as the cricketer is a social media buff and is known for taking part in the latest trends.

Cricktracker shared an Instagram reel on their official handle where Chahal can be seen doing some funny gestures in front of Bhuvi’s little daughter who was sitting in a baby stroller.

Chahal went on to lure the child with a lollipop and entertain her with some hilarious hand gestures. The kid responded with a puzzled look towards him. A funny text on the clip tagged Chahal as a “Lollipop chor.”

The caption of the post reads, “Yuzi Chahal entertaining Bhuvi’s daughter.” Since surfacing on the platform, the video has already earned more than 1 lakh views. Over 17,000 users have liked it so far. The comment section saw a shower of laughter emojis as people appreciated the fun-loving side of Chahal. One of the viewers sarcastically named the cricketer “lollipop Chahal.”

Yesterday, Chahal’s spouse Dhanashree Verma shared a photo of herself on her way to Australia to cheer his husband and the Indian squad. The actor-choreographer was seated with knee support in the flight since she recently underwent surgery.

Verma wrote in the caption, “My heart led me to Australia. Got to be there for my man and India.” Chahal marked his presence in the comment section with a couple of red heart emojis.

