Watch: Yuvraj Singh trolls Suresh Raina after CSK bundled out for 97

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have been two of the most successful franchises of the Indian Premier League to date. When these arch-rivals face each other, the battle becomes worth watching. In another El Clasico of the IPL on 12 May, Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium witnessed some rare scenes.

While Mumbai Indians were already out of the competition, Chennai had still an outside chance to qualify for the playoffs this year. But the yellow army’s five-wicket defeat on Thursday has confirmed that they are no longer in contention. The Chennai side suffered a batting collapse as they got bowled out for just 97.

The pale-looking performance of CSK’s batting lineup caught every cricket enthusiast’s attention. Following the result, former India players Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina got into a hilarious chat while enjoying an indoor football match starring Brazilian legend Ronaldinho.

Yuvraj shared a short video clip on his Instagram story where both Indian stars are sitting next to each other. In the video, Yuvraj could be seen asking for Raina’s opinion on CSK’s disappointing batting failure. Trolling Raina, Yuvraj said, “ Raina, your team went all-out for 97, what do you have to say on this?” (“Aapki team aj 97 pe all out ho gayi hai. Kya kehna chahenge ap?”) In response, Raina came out with a hysterical reply affirming, “I was not in the match.” (“Main nahi tha uss match me”) The funny moment did not go unnoticed by the fans. They immediately took the short video to share on other social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

Suresh Raina had been a part of CSK since 2008. Except in 2016 and 2017, when Raina led Gujarat Lions as CSK were suspended from IPL, the left-hander had played every season for the Chennai-based franchise.

Mr IPL has scored 5528 runs appearing in 205 matches. Among them, 4687 runs came while representing the CSK. However, Raina remained unsold in the 2022 IPL mega auction.

Another former Team India left-hander Yuvraj Singh played for Mumbai Indians in 2019 and recorded 98 runs in 4 games. During his days with MI, he hit the headlines by hammering Yuzvendra Chahal with a hat-trick of sixes in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Mumbai franchise released him ahead of the 2020 edition of IPL.

