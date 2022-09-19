Watch: Yuvraj Singh celebrates 15 years of his 'six sixes in an over' with son Orion

It’s been 15 years since the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced the World Cup in the 20-over format. This year, sixteen teams are all set to battle for the title in the competition which is scheduled to start in Australia in October.

Till now, whenever we recall the inaugural season, Yuvraj Singh’s consecutive six maximums against England pacer Stuart Broad come to our mind as a glittering memory. Now, the former India all-rounder himself was also spotted relishing the glorious day accompanied by his son, Orion Keech Singh. The cricketer shared a clip of the same on Instagram which unsurprisingly caught the attention of Indian fans along with some other cricketers.

In the video, Singh can be seen sitting on a sofa with Orion on his lap watching the feat on a television. As soon as the television screen showed the batter clearing the fence with a smashing hit over the long-on, the camera panned to show the reaction of the father-son duo. Orion can be seen watching the match with enough concentration when Singh went on to lip-sync the commentary hilariously.

The India legend captioned the video, “Couldn’t have found a better partner to watch this together with after 15 years.” Since being shared, the footage has earned more than 1.4 million views on Instagram and has garnered as many as 4 lakh likes so far. Singh’s teammate Irfan Pathan marked his presence in the comment section and noted, “Little one is keeping an eye on your technique. Focused.” Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan commented, “God bless him.” A fan marked Yuvraj Singh as the “best-ever all-rounder for India.”

It was the day in 2007 when the breathtaking thriller between India and England was played in the T20 World Cup. Batting first, India posted a mammoth 218 runs on the board thanks to the devastating batting display of Yuvraj Singh. The southpaw registered 58 runs off 16 deliveries including 7 sixes and 3 boundaries. Among others, Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag made notable contributions scoring 58 and 68 runs respectively. In reply, England pulled off a good start but failed to breach the huge target concluding their innings at 200 runs. Pathan bowled significantly well and got three wickets under his belt.

Now, Yuvraj has been competing for the Sachin Tendulkar-led Indian side in the Road Safety World Series, which enters its second edition this year. He has played some outstanding innings for the India Legends and is an important member of the team.

