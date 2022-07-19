Watch: Yasir Shah produces Shane Warne-like 'Ball of the Century' in Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah, who is making a comeback after an extended hiatus, produced perhaps the perfect leg-spinner’s ball. Many believe that his ball, that pitched outside the leg stump and turned to kiss the off stump, could well be a new candidate for the 'Ball of the Century'. The batter at the receiving end was Kusal Mendis and there was absolutely nothing he could have done to change his fate.

The 'Ball of the Century' was delivered by the late Shane Warne and this ball from Shah certainly evoked a lot of memories. As soon as Shah knocked over the stumps, the commentators started their comparison with the ball that was bowled by Warne to Mike Gatting during the first Ashes Test at Old Trafford in 1993.

WATCH:

Here is Shane Warne’s 'Ball of the Century':

This wicket, however, did nothing to save Pakistan blushes on Day 3 as Sri Lanka dominated with a lead in excess of 300 runs. While Shah picked up three wickets, left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz claimed five wickets. However, half-centuries from Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal and Mendis took Sri Lanka over 300. At stumps on Day 3, Sri Lanka reached 329/9 with a lead of 333 runs. On day 4, Pakistan managed to knock over Sri Lanka for 337 runs. Dinesh Chandimal remained unbeaten on 94.

Earlier in the match, Yasir Shah became the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in Tests when he picked up Angelo Mathews for a duck. He went past Abdul Qadir in the process.

On a pitch that is offering assistance to the spinners, Sri Lanka would fancy bagging a win. Their spinners are in form and barring Babar Azam, none of the other Pakistan batters looked at ease in the first innings.

