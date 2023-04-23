Not only has Yashasvi Jaiswal been doing a fine job at the top of the order for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2023 so far, he’s also been electric on the field, as his run out of Faf du Plessis during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would suggest.

Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell were going all guns blazing in the middle overs, helping RCB recover from a shaky start in the powerplay. Both batters would bring up their half-centuries, the fifth of the season in du Plessis’ case, and stitched a solid third-wicket partnership worth more than a hundred runs that was appearing increasingly threatening for Rajasthan.

Jaiswal, however, turned things around with a superb direct hit near extra cover after du Plessis directed a low full toss from Sandeep Sharma in his direction, uprooting one of the stumps at the non-striker’s end in the process.

Du Plessis, who had become only the third South African batter to go past 9,000 runs while bringing up his fifth half-century of the season, departed for a 39-ball 62 as the 127-run second-wicket stand was broken.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal would then bowl two tidy overs; while the former got rid of the other set batter in Maxwell (77 off 44), Chahal would remove Mahipal Lomror (2) with Suyash Prabhudessai (0) getting run out in the same over, also by Jaiswal.

Bangalore didn’t quite recover from the flurry of wickets as they eventually finished on 189/9.

