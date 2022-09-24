Indian veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami bade adieu to international cricket in style as the 39-year-old women’s cricketer picked a wicket in the final over of her career against England in the third ODI at the Lords’ Cricket Ground in London on Saturday.

Goswami’s last international victim turned out to be Kate Cross, who the Indian pacer clean bowled with a length delivery to push India towards a series whitewash against the host. Her last over was also a maiden over. Goswami finished with a figure of 2/30 in 10 overs while bowling three maiden overs during the match.

last over of her international career was a wicket maiden 🙌 Take a bow, Jhulan Goswami 🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/9wa4NiCU4q — AKASH (@im_akash196) September 24, 2022

She finished her glittering career with 355 international wickets across all formats. A large chunk of it came in ODIs, as she finished with a career haul of 255.

Lots of smiles and tears in the Indian camp as Jhulan Goswami bids farewell to international cricket ✨ 📸: @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/JhL8nQhMoa — ICC (@ICC) September 24, 2022

Following her second wicket, India needed one more scalp to win the match. At the time of writing England were 134/9 in 39 overs while chasing 170.

Goswami, who found the condition favouring her, claimed her first victim of the day in Alice Capsey, who miscued a length delivery to Harleen Deol at cover. The wicket came at a crucial juncture as England were reduced to 39/3 while chasing the modest total.

For over 20 years Jhulan Goswami has run in, hit a length and blazed a trail. She has bowled nearly 10,000 balls in ODI cricket, and she may just have inspired as many young girls to try cricket. Thanks @JhulanG10, you’re an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/EMeCtAA5Wa — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 24, 2022

Earlier in the first innings, Goswami received a guard of honour from the hosts as she came to bat at No. 9. The incident happened in the 40th over as Goswami came out to bat. Overwhelmed by the reception, the veteran was out of the first delivery as she was bowled out by Freya Kemp as the batter played the wrong line off a full-length delivery.

