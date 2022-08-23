Watch: Why Brad Evans brought Shubman Gill’s jersey to post-match conference

India, under the captaincy of KL Rahul, whitewashed Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series. In the third and final ODI, the hosts - riding on the knock of Sikandar Raza (115 off 95 balls) - went quite close to victory but fell just 13 runs short of reaching the target.

Apart from Raza, pacer Bard Evans also registered a commendable performance. He scythed through the Indian top-order and fetched five wickets while conceding 54 runs. Shubman Gill, the star performer in the third ODI, was one of his victims.

After the match, Evans exchanged shirts with Gill. He also brought the Indian jersey with him during the post-match press conference.

While being asked, Evans revealed the reason for him being one of the biggest fans of the right-handed batter. According to him, Gill played a key role in deciding the series, scoring 245 runs in three matches. His techniques and shot-playing ability have been something that Evans “watches in awe.”

The Zimbabwe quick noted, “When he gets a single, he hits it hard exactly where he intends to. That is a skill which comes after years of practice.”



Gill has been a glittering name in the IPL and has registered a number of match-winning knocks for the franchises he has played for. Evans, who also possesses a dream of playing in the IPL, said, “I watched him on TV in the IPL and in Australia when they won that Test series. That is also a reason why I am his fan.”

Talking about the moment of their jersey exchange, Evans stated that he asked him about it ahead of the match and the Indian agreed. “I was just walking back after that match. I just gave him my shirt. He took his shirt off and gave it to me. It was quick,” he added in the end.

In the third ODI, Gill notched his maiden international century by smacking 130 runs in 97 deliveries. With the ton, he also scripted history by breaking the long-standing record of India great Sachin Tendulkar. His innings has become the highest ODI score made by any Indian batter in Zimbabwe. Tendulkar’s unbeaten 127 came way back in Bulawayo in 1998.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.