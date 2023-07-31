Australian cricketers haven’t been having the best of time with English crowds in the ongoing Ashes, especially in London.

Weeks after Usman Khawaja’s unpleasant encounter with a member of the Marylbone Cricket Club (MCC) at the Long Room in Lord’s, he had a run-in with an unruly spectator at The Oval during the fifth Test. Except in the second encounter, fellow top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne was also involved.

The incident occurred at the close of play on Day 3 when the Australian players were making their way back to the dressing room. A spectator was shouting “Boring!” at each Australian until Khawaja and Labuschagne stopped on their tracks, turned around and decided to have a word with said spectator.

“What did you say? What did you say, mate? You’re just about to go at everyone else,” an angry Labuschagne retorted. Khawaja, in the meantime, was trying to calm his teammate down and prevent the situation from escalating any further.

The angry response though, led to a quick apology from the spectator.

Watch the incident unfold here:

Not quite the MCC Long Room at Lords. But @marnus3cricket and @Uz_Khawaja clearly not happy with this Englishman at the end of a frustrating day 3 for the Aussies! #boring #Ashes #ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/i0m5wM8bUY — Pat McCormick (@pat_mccormickk) July 30, 2023

England ended the third day firmly on top, stretching their score to 389/9 with a lead of 377 and boosting their hopes of leveling the series 2-2. Of course, Broad would later steal the thunder and take the cricketing world by surprise by announcing the Oval Test to be the final match of his professional career.

Broad would receive a rousing reception from the Oval crowd and a guard of honour from the Australians at the start of play the following day, and would go on to smash Mitchell Starc for a six in the final delivery that he faced in his career. Todd Murphy then trapped Anderson LBW to bring the English innings to an end on 395, setting Australia an improbable 384 to win.

Openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner would then get Australia off to a solid start in their run chase, stitching an unbroken 135-run partnership and bringing up their half-centuries individually before rain played spoilsport yet again in this series.